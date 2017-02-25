LIVE: Trent Boult on fire for Black Caps as Pakistan's top order wilt under NZ pressure

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan from University Oval, Dunedin.

3:35pm: 4 overs PAK 2/3 - Babar, Shoaib*

DUCK! Boult bowls to Mohammad Hafeez and the Kiwi bowler Boult is causing all sorts of headaches for Pakistan. Hafeez moves forward early after a good length delivery and he is forced to play at it. The ball shifts away late and he edges it to first slip where Ross Taylor makes another sublime catch.

3:30pm: 3.2 overs PAK 2/2 - Fakhar 2, Babar

WICKET! Trent Boult strikes again, he bowls to Fakhar. Fakhar Zaman slashes at a wide short delivery from Boult but it cuts in to find the inside edge and the ball hits the stumps.

3:25pm: 2 overs PAK 1/1 - Fakhar 1, Babar*

WICKET! Boult bowls to Azhar Ali and he is out. A superb away swinger delivery from Boult and Azhar is forced to play at it. It swings away from the back of a length and Azhar Ali edges it to first slip where Ross Taylor makes an excellent catch.

3:16pm: 1 over PAK 0/0 - Azhar*, Fakhar*

And we are back! Tim Southee will get things started for the Black Caps bowling to Pakistan's Azhar.

2:40pm: 50 overs, NZ 257/9 - Ferguson 6, Boult 13

WICKET! Ferguson and Boult create headaches for the Pakistan side but Hasan Ali's final ball of the innings to Boult sees NZ all out for 257.

2:32pm: 48.1 overs, NZ 240/9 - Ferguson 1, Boult 1

2:28pm: 47.1 overs, NZ 233/8 - Southee 2, Ferguson

WICKET! A soft dismissal as Rumman Raees bowls to Astle. A slower delivery this time and Astle swings early and he lobs it to midwicket.

2:23pm: 46.2 overs, NZ 226/7 - Astle 1, Southee

WICKET! Rumman Raees bowls to Latham and the Kiwi batsman hits it straight to Malik at deep square leg.

2:10pm: 43 overs, NZ 212/5 - Latham 27*, Santner 1*

Santner survives the hat trick ball, pushing the ball into the leg side for a single to get off the mark. Latham takes two from the last ball of the over.

2:08pm: 42.4 overs, NZ 209/5 - Latham 25*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Two in two for Pakistan! Nicholls goes first ball as Shadab pulls off a brilliant caught and bowled. Mitchell Santner will face the hat trick ball.

2:06pm: 42.3 overs, NZ 209/4 - Latham 25*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Taylor goes after reaching his fifty! A flipper from Shadab Khan has Taylor hit on the pad right in front of the stumps. The umpire wastes no time in giving it out. Taylor doesn't even think about the review, he goes for 52. Henry Nicholls the new batsman.

2:01pm: 41.2 overs, NZ 202/3 - Taylor 50*, Latham 25*

Fifty for Taylor! He gets to his 40th half century in ODI's with a pull off Amir into the deep. He gets there from 59 balls with four boundaries.

1:46pm: 38 overs, NZ 184/3 - Taylor 39*, Latham 17*

Latham has joined Taylor, and the pair are starting to up the ante going into the final 10 overs. They've put on 26 from 28 so far, 12 overs to go.

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the second One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

1:26pm: 33.2 overs, NZ 158/3 - Taylor 30*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Kane Williamson falls after the drinks break! He looks to charge at Rumman, trying to loft the ball over cover. He doesn't get the timing, spooning a catch to mid-off, where Hafeez juggles before holding onto the second attempt. The skipper goes for 73, Tom Latham the new man.

1:10pm: 30 overs, NZ 136/2 - Williamson 57*, Taylor 25*

Fifty partnership between Williamson and Taylor! They get there from just 56 balls, they'll need to keep going however, with New Zealand after a big finish.

1:00pm: 27.4 overs, NZ 125/2 - Williamson 52*, Taylor 19*

Fifty for Williamson! He drives Amir through the covers to pick up a boundary and reach his half century! Well batted from the skipper, getting there from 81 balls with five boundaries.

12:53pm: 26.1 overs, NZ 114/2 - Williamson 43*, Taylor 17*

Williamson's hit on the pad by Malik bowling around the wicket, and the umpire's given it out! Did the ball pitch outside leg though? Williamson reviews straight away, and ball tracking shows that it's not out! Good review from the skipper.

12:51pm: 26 overs, NZ 113/2 - Williamson 43*, Taylor 16*

Taylor has come to the crease and looked assured on what's looking like a tricky pitch to bat on. Williamson at the other end is still struggling to really get going, but to his credit is approaching a half century, currently 43 from 75 balls. Their partnership is 29 from 35.

12:28pm: 20.1 overs, NZ 84/2 - Williamson 30*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Guptill's run out next ball! Williamson hits one into the deep, and the batsmen run a single. Guptill's ball watching at the striker's end, and doesn't see Williamson coming back for the second. He tries to make his ground, but falls short as Shadab removes the bails. Guptill goes for 45, Ross Taylor the new man.

12:25pm: 20 overs, NZ 83/1 - Guptill 45*, Williamson 29*

Williamson has started to find his scoring touch, hitting a couple of boundaries and scoring singles easier now that the field has gone back. This partnership has moved to 68 from 110 balls.

12:04pm: 15 overs, NZ 61/1 - Guptill 36*, Williamson 16*

Shadab Khan comes into the attack as Pakistan turn to spin. Guptill struggles to get the ball away initially, before edging one down to third man for a boundary. The batsmen scamper a single from the last ball.

11:46am: 10 overs, NZ 37/1 - Guptill 22*, Williamson 6*

New Zealand have been sluggish in the first 10 overs. Guptill and Munro started with a bang, scoring a six each with their first scoring shots. However, Munro's dismissal slowed things right down, with both batsmen failing to score at will.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 31/1 - Guptill 19*, Williamson 3*

Williamson has struggled to find any timing so far, however Guptill is providing the impetus at the other end.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 23/1 - Guptill 14*, Williamson 0*

Guptill's hit on the pad, with the ball going through to the keeper, slight appeal from Pakistan but it's turned down, did he get bat on it though? Guptill responds with a back foot punch through cover for two. Eight from the fourth over.

11:08am: 1.4 overs, NZ 15/1, Guptill 6*, Williamson 0*

Munro to take strike now, Faheem Ashraf to bowl. Munro cuts at the second ball, and he's off the mark with a six too! The next ball is punched through cover for two.

WICKET! Munro attacks the next ball but the it's gone straight up! Safraz settles underneath it and holds the catch! Munro goes early for eight, Kane Williamson the new man.

11:04am: 1 over, NZ 7/0 - Guptill 6*, Munro 0*

Right then, here we go! Amir's first ball is defended by Guptill before the second ball is a wide down leg to open New Zealand's account. The fifth ball of the over is flicked off Guptill's pad for six, and it's been caught in the crowd! One lucky punter has picked up $50,000 with Guptill's first scoring shot.

10:57am

Pakistan have finished their warm-up, and are in a huddle on the edge of the boundary. This is do or die for the tourists to keep the series alive. The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players.

Martin Guptill takes guard for the Black Caps, Mohammad Amir will take the new ball.

10:35am

New Zealand are unchanged, with Todd Astle keeping his place ahead of Colin de Grandhomme. Meanwhile, Pakistan welcome back Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Todd Astle, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.



10:32am

Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bat first. The Black Caps skipper says he wants to get first use of the dry-looking pitch. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

10:30am

Good morning! University Oval is a picture this morning, a slight covering of cloud - but (fingers crossed) no rain. Both captains out for the toss shortly.

PRE MATCH

After two rain affected matches, New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five match series, looking to seal the series with a win today, as well as bring up their 10th straight victory across all formats.

The stats don't read well for Pakistan, with the Black Caps having claimed victory in their last eight ODI matches against the visitors.

The Black Caps welcome Colin de Grandhomme back into their ranks, with the all-rounder returning from bereavement leave after the passing of his father in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan on the other hand, will be relying on their top order batsmen to stand up today, with the visitors' best batsmen failing to fire so far on their short tour.

The visitors could be aided by the return of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who missed the last match in Nelson.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.

