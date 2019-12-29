LIVE: Tom Blundell becomes first New Zealander to score century in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of day four of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.

NZ 210/6 (Blundell 100, Santner 26) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 278 runs

Tom Blundell has become the first New Zealander to score a century in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG, much to the delight of the strong Kiwi contingent at the ground.

The makeshift opener bought up the milestone with a single through midwicket off Pat Cummins.

The superb fighting century took him three minutes shy of five hours and came off 185 deliveries and featured 11 boundaries.

NZ 172/6 (Blundell 88, Santner 0) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 316 runs

BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme have joined New Zealand's top order - with the exception of Tom Blundell - in the pavillion.

Watling was out to Nathan Lyon in rather unusual circumstances, his inside edge flying past Tim Paine and the stumps to be gobbled up by David Warner at leg slip.

De Grandhomme's dismissal on the other hand was soft. The allrounder was caught at short fine leg by Warner after running down the wicket to Lyon and whipping a delivery off his legs.

De Grandhomme came in for criticism from commentator Ian Smith, who accused him of letting down Blundell, who had fought so hard for the team.

NZ 131/4 (Blundell 73, Watling 6) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 357 runs

Tom Blundell played some brilliant strokes after bringing up a half-century in just his second innings opening in first class cricket.

The makeshift opener hit two boundaries in each of the overs preceding the tea break including one eye-catching pull shot off James Pattinson and a georgeous off drive off Pat Cummins.

Blundell hit eight boundaries as he reached 73 not out at tea while BJ Watling was unbeaten on 6.

NZ 89/4 (Blundell 35, Watling 0) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 399 runs

Henry Nicholls' 52 balls of resistance ended the delivery after he smashed Nathan Lyon for six.

Nicholls went to 33 after launching Lyon down the ground for a maximum.

The next delivery, he dragged his back foot after a Lyon delivery spun past the outside edge, with Tim Paine taking a sharp stumping to send the New Zealander to the pavillion.

NZ 77/3 (Blundell 35, Nicholls 24) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 411 runs

Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls have survived the first hour after lunch to give New Zealand hope of extending the Boxing Day Test into a fifth day.

The pair saw off spells from first innings destroyer Pat Cummins and James Pattinson, who has taken all three wickets this innings, imeddiately after the break.

Cummins and Starc particularly bowled with great pace but were seen off by Blundell and Latham, who were 35 and 24 not our respectively.

NZ 38/3 (Blundell 22, Nicholls 1) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 450 runs

New Zealand's best two batsmen have gone in four balls before lunch on day four.

Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck by James Pattinson, with a review of his LBW decision did not save him.

Four balls later, Ross Taylor chopped on to the same bowler as New Zealand lost 3-3 in 21 deliveries.

Williamson was trapped in front by James Pattinson as he tried to work a straight delivery through the legside.

After a brief discussion with Tom Blundell, Williamson elected to review but DRS would not save him, with the ball clipping enough of leg stump to retain the on-field decision.

NZ 32/1 (Blundell 20, Williamson 0) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 456 runs

Tom Latham's dismissal cut short a promising opening stand for New Zealand in the unlikely pursuit of 488 at the MCG.

Latham and Tom Blundell combined for 32, New Zealand's highest opening partnership of the series, before the left-hander edged behind driving at a full, wide delivery from James Pattinson.

Latham's dismissal came after Australia's woes with the DRS continued in the first over of the innings.

Tim Paine chose not to review an LWB decision after Mitchell Starc trapped Tom Blundell in front.

Replays showed the ball was crashing into leg stump and the decision would have been overturned with a review.

Blundell has played well to be unbeaten on 20 with one particularly authoritative pull shot off Pat Cummins the highlight.

AUS 467 & 168/5d lead NZ 148 by 488 runs

Australia has declared after Neil Wagner removed Travis Head, leaving the New Zealanders a world record run chase of 488 at the MCG.

More realistically, the Black Caps will have to bat out the best part of two days to draw the Test and save the series ahead of the third Test at the SCG.