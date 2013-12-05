LIVE: Taylor, Nicholls give Black Caps lead over Windies early on day two

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century Source: Photosport

12:26pm: 55 overs, NZ 149/3 - Taylor 45*, Nicholls 15*

The Windies bowlers are starting to lose their way since drinks. This partnership between Taylor and Nicholls has quickly swelled to 40 runs from just 49 balls. Taylor is starting to find his groove, as Roston Chase comes into the attack for a bit of spin.

12:05pm: 52 overs, NZ 135/4 - Taylor 39*, Nicholls 9*

Roach steams into Taylor, who flicks another one off his hip for a single and New Zealand take the lead. That's 50 runs already this morning, the Windies have been their own worst enemy so far, going at just under four an over. That'll be drinks.

12:02pm: 51 overs, NZ 134/3 - Taylor 38*, Nicholls 9*

Shannon Gabriel comes around the wicket to Nicholls and bowls a short one into his ribs. Nicholls flicks it in the air out to the square leg boundary - a risky shot, but the Windies have no fielders out on Nicholls' leg side. That boundary brings the scores level.

11:56am: 50 overs, NZ 125/3 - Taylor 33*, Nicholls 5*

Taylor smokes back to back boundaries through the covers off the bowling of Roach! He's handled the short ball well this morning and pounces when Roach pitches the ball up. Nicholls is at the other end, having made a somewhat nervy start, hitting his first ball to the boundary, before tentatively playing his next few balls, he's currenly on five.

NZ still nine behind.

11:42am: 47.1 overs, NZ 109/3 - Taylor 22*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Kemar Roach comes back into the attack and strikes first ball to get rid of Raval! He pitches one on middle, that just moves slightly away from the left hander going through to Dowrich behind the stumps. Raval departs for 42, Henry Nicholls the new man.

11:40am: 47 overs, NZ 109/2 - Raval 42*, Taylor 22*

Holder comes around the wicket to Taylor in a surprise twist, with men out on the boundary catching both sides of the wicket. The plan is obvious, with Holder banging short balls in at Taylor the way Wagner did yesterday. The fifth ball of the over takes the shoulder of the bat and balloons up in the air but no one's catching in close! Taylor gets lucky as he plays out a maiden over.

NZ trail by 25, the partnership between Raval and Taylor is 41.

11:25am: 44 overs, NZ 104/2 - Raval 40*, Taylor 20*

Raval hammers another pull shot off Cummins, this time he gets all of it and it sails away to the boundary. The partnership between this pair is now 36, NZ still trail by 30.

11:08am: 40 overs, NZ 96/2 - Raval 36*, Taylor 16*

Miguel Cummins takes the ball from the other end. First ball of the over is on Taylor's pads and he clips it through the leg side for one. Last ball of the over is short and Raval pulls, the batsmen come back for two.

11:03am: 39 overs, NZ 93/2 - Raval 34*, Taylor 15*

Straight away Holder takes the edge of Raval's bat! The ball drops just short of gully, good bounce first up from Holder. Raval gets one on his hip second ball, tucking it away for the first run of the day.

Taylor on strike now, the ball's pitched up and Taylor drives! The ball stops just short of the boundary and the batsmen come back for three. Fifth ball of the over to Raval is pitched up and now Raval drives! He sends the ball straight back past Holder to the boundary, an expensive over first up for the Windies.

10:59am

Right, here we go. Raval on strike for the first ball of the day. Jason Holder will open up with the ball. New Zealand trail by 49.

10:57am

The Windies are out on the pitch. Captain Jason Holder leads a team huddle before they take their positions. Taylor and Raval now make their way to the middle. Play just moments away now.

10:41am

There's a slightly darker colour on the pitch today, however - there are still green patches scattered across the surface. That should be enough to give the Windies' bowling attack something to work with before the inevitable happens, with the pitch flattening out into a batsman's paradise.

10:30am

Things are looking good to start with here on day two! Both sides out completing their warm ups, it's going to be a big day in the field for the Windies if they're to put up any kind of fight. A slight cloud covering over the ground could help the bowlers early on, but it'll be up to Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval to get New Zealand off to a good start this morning.

Play to get underway in half an hour.

PRE MATCH

After a stunning opening day that saw Neil Wagner pick up career-best figures of 7/39 to skittle the tourists for a measly 134, the Black Caps find themselves 85/2 in their reply.

Opener Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson are back in the sheds, while the current pair of Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval are both at the crease, in search of some significant personal milestones.

Taylor, unbeaten on day one with 12 runs to his name, is seeking a 17th Test hundred - which would see him draw level with skipper Williamson and the legendary Martin Crowe on the list for most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

Raval on the other hand, not out at the other end with 29 runs, is looking for his first Test match ton, having passed 50 five times so far in his eight appearances without reaching three figures.