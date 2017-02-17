Live T20 updates: Trent Boult strikes early, Quinton de Kock goes for a duck

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Twenty 20 match between the Black Caps and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson directs his fielders. Source: Photosport

We will bring you regular updates and important video throughout the match at Eden Park.

7.20pm: South Africa 19/1 - Amla 12, Du Plessis 2

SIX! Du Plessis hits a beautiful six after a reasonably good over from Tim Southee.

7.10pm: South Africa 15/1 - Hashim Amla 11, Quinton de Kock 0

WICKET! Boult gets his man with Santner making the catch on the boundary. Quinton de Kock goes for a duck.

7.08pm: South Africa 14/0 - Hashim Amla 10, Quinton de Kock 0

Amla has punished Ben Wheeler scoring back to back boundaries. Amla hits his first boundary through backward square leg, he then cuts over point for another four. A disappointing start for Wheeler.

7.00pm: South Africa 0/0 - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock

Trent Boult will get things underway for NZ bowling first for the home side.

6.35pm: The sun is out and it looks like it is on at Eden Park.

Kane Williamson has won the toss and has elected to field first.

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand has had success so far at home this summer against Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

But the visitors have arrived with a strong 14-man squad, with the inclusion of Dane Paterson.

Patterson was added to the squad to cover for all-rounder Dwaine Prestorius, who will be missing tonight's T20 match to stay at home with his wife who is expecting their first child.

The Black Caps will be without Martin Guptill who injured his hamstring earlier in the week at training.

He has been replaced by South African born wicket-keeper/batsman Glenn Phillips.

Luke Ronchi returns to the Black Caps fold after a recent return to form.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.