 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Live T20 updates: Trent Boult strikes early, Quinton de Kock goes for a duck

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Twenty 20 match between the Black Caps and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland.

Kane Williamson directs his fielders. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. Manuka Oval in Canberra Australia. Tuesday 6 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson directs his fielders.

Source: Photosport

We will bring you regular updates and important video throughout the match at Eden Park.

7.20pm: South Africa 19/1 - Amla 12, Du Plessis 2

SIX! Du Plessis hits a beautiful six after a reasonably good over from Tim Southee.

7.10pm: South Africa 15/1 - Hashim Amla 11, Quinton de Kock 0

WICKET! Boult gets his man with Santner making the catch on the boundary. Quinton de Kock goes for a duck.  

7.08pm: South Africa 14/0 - Hashim Amla 10, Quinton de Kock 0

Amla has punished Ben Wheeler scoring back to back boundaries. Amla hits his first boundary through backward square leg, he then cuts over point for another four. A disappointing start for Wheeler.

7.00pm: South Africa 0/0 - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock

Trent Boult will get things underway for NZ bowling first for the home side.

6.35pm: The sun is out and it looks like it is on at Eden Park.

Kane Williamson has won the toss and has elected to field first.

PRE-MATCH: 

New Zealand has had success so far at home this summer against Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

But the visitors have arrived with a strong 14-man squad, with the inclusion of Dane Paterson.

Patterson was added to the squad to cover for all-rounder Dwaine Prestorius, who will be missing tonight's T20 match to stay at home with his wife who is expecting their first child. 

The Black Caps will be without Martin Guptill who injured his hamstring earlier in the week at training.

He has been replaced by South African born wicket-keeper/batsman Glenn Phillips.

Luke Ronchi returns to the Black Caps fold after a recent return to form.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Related

Black Caps

00:17
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas
Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas
00:32
Glenn Phillips is set to debut against his country of birth, South Africa at Eden Park's T20 match on Friday.

'It was a nice warm welcome' - Cheeky Black Caps newbie Glenn Phillips on Trent Boult's welcoming bouncer in the nets
00:34

'I'm one of the friendlier fast bowlers going around!' - A grinning Trent Boult on his short-ball welcome to Black Caps newbie in the nets
The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson stands by decision to leave Ross Taylor out of T20 clash with Proteas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kane Williamson directs his fielders. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. Manuka Oval in Canberra Australia. Tuesday 6 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live T20 updates: Trent Boult strikes early, Quinton de Kock goes for a duck

00:44
2
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

00:18
3
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

00:17
4
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


01:59
1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

'It's been agonising' – Government puts PNG on notice over millions owed to Kiwi businesses

1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.

00:44
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

Dan Carter apologised on social media today for drink driving.

00:33
Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ