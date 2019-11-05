TODAY |

LIVE: T20 series decider between Black Caps, England set to get underway despite Auckland weather

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's fifth and final T20 between the Black Caps and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

1.45pm - Looks like we'l; have cricket, the covers have come off, the teams are warming up and the toss is set for 2.10pm. The goal is to get play underway at 2.30pm. Fingers crossed the rain holds off.

PREVIEW

England celebrate a wicket against the Black Caps in Nelson Source: Photosport

After a crushing loss in the fourth T20 just days ago, the Black Caps get a second chance to win their five-match T20 series against England this afternoon although the weather may have the final say.

England recorded an impressive 76-run win over the Black Caps on Friday to level the series at 2-2 heading into today's game.

However, with ran this morning and showers still about now, the chances of getting a result this afternoon are under threat - especially with the forecast not looking promising either.

Interestingly, history favours England heading into today's encounter with the Black Caps winning just one of their last seven T20s in Auckland - against Sri Lanka in January.

England have won their two previous T20s at the ground too - by 32 runs in 2008 and 40 runs in 2013.

SQUADS

NZL: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

ENG: Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

