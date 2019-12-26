Live: Southee takes brilliant grab to remove Warner off Neil Wagner's bowling

Welcome to 1 NEWS Online's live coverage of the historic Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand, the first time the Black Caps have featured in the MCG Test in 32 years.

Neil Wagner celebrates the dismissal of David Warner. Source: Photosport

Aus 67/2 (Labuschagne 23, Smith 1) after 26 overs

The first session ended with Steve Smith confronting the umpires after he survived a barrage from Neil Wagner just prior to lunch.

As the players left the field for lunch, Smith was in animated discussions with Nigel Llong, who called a number of deliveries that struck Smith on the body dead, denying the Australians the resulting leg byes.

Smith, who fell to Wagner's leg trap field in Perth, had tried to half-heartedly evade the deliveries that struck him, with Llong judging that he had not tried to evade the deliveries in ruling the balls dead.

If a batsman ducks or tries to evade a delivery in the mind of the umpire but is struck on the body, the batting team are allowed to score the leg byes.

Aus 61/2 (Labuschagne 15, Smith 0) after 21.2 overs

Tim Southee has taken a brilliant catch in the slips to remove David Warner off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Wagner found the outside edge after Warner played a drive without going forward.

From there, Southee at second slip did the rest, diving to his right in front of Ross Taylor to take the catch with his right hand.

Aus 31/1 (Warner 21, Labuschagne 8) after 13 overs

Australia have stabilised their innings after losing Joe Burns to Trent Boult in the first over.

New Zealand's attack beat the bat on several occasions in the first hour as they got the ball to seam and swing in helpful conditions.

Unfortunately they couldn't find the edge with David Warner looking in good form as he stroked 21 from 36.

Marnus Labuschagne battled nerves at the start of his innings, driving loosely as he played and missed several times, before getting more comfortbale as he made eight from 41 balls.

Trent Boult dismissed Joe Burns in the first over. Source: Associated Press

Aus 1/1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 0) after 1 overs

12.36pm - Trent Boult has returned with a bang, removing Joe Burns with a cracking inswinger in the first over.

The decision from Kane Williamson to bowl looked to be correct with Boult immediately getting the ball to swing in overcast conditions in Melbourne. After David Warner got a single to get off the mark, Boult went straight through Burns with a ball that swung in sharply.

12.02pm - Tim Paine says he's not sure what he would have done if he won the toss while James Pattinson comes in for Josh Hazlewood.

12.00pm - Kane Williamson has won the toss and will bowl in overcast conditions at the MCG. Trent Boult and Tom Blundell come into the side for Lockie Ferguson and Jeet Raval respectively. It will be a huge job for Boult first up.

Preview:

The Black Caps have no room to be overawed by the occasion after slumping to a 296-run defeat in Perth as they seek to keep their hopes of securing New Zealand's second series victory in Australia.

Helping them in that bid is Trent Boult, who returns from injury to replace Lockie Ferguson.

The main improvement New Zealand will need to make, however, is with the bat after being bowled out for 166 and 171 in Perth.