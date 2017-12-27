LIVE: Southee, Boult strike early as Black Caps bowl first against England

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Trans Tasman T20 tri-series clash between the Black Caps and England from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Trent Boult. Source: Photosport

7:15pm: 3.1 overs, ENG 24/2 - Malan 0*, Morgan 0*

WICKET! Boult joins the party! An identical dismissal to Hales' but this time the dangerous Roy is gone. Another slower ball sees Roy spoon a catch to Williamson - again on the edge of the circle.

Roy goes for 21, Eoin Morgan next in.

7:11pm: 2.3 overs, ENG - Roy 20*, Malan 0*

WICKET! Tim Southee comes into the attack as first change - and he strikes in his first over! He bowls a slower ball to Hales, who looks to hit him over long off - but the lack of pace sees the ball sky to Williamson going back from the edge of the circle.

Hales goes for just one, Dawid Malan the new batsman.

7:07pm: 2 overs, ENG 22/0 - Roy 20*, Hales 1*

Mitchell Santner takes the ball from the other end. Not a good start from Santner - with a wide down leg first ball.

Roy gets a single to mid on from the first legal ball of the over to bring Hales on strike for the first time. He defends to backward point and the batsmen steal a single. Roy plays a ridiculous reverse sweep next ball, getting the ball over short third man for another boundary.

Santner responds with a half-tracker that Roy rocks back to and whacks for another boundary over midwicket, he's raced to 20 already. Two dot balls to end the over - England off to a flier now.

7:03pm: 1 over, ENG 11/0 - Roy 11*, Hales 0*

First ball is bang on the money from Boult, a little bit of swing back into Roy, who defends to midwicket. Second ball is an inswinging yorker that Roy does very well to get bat on to keep his stumps intact.

Roy doesn't muck about after that, hammering Boult's third ball over wide long on for the first six of the night! Boult responds with a bouncer but Roy's up to the task, pulling behind square for four.

Roy gets a single to finish the over, 11 from it.

6:59pm

We're all ready to get going in Hamilton! Jason Roy on strike for England, Trent Boult with the new ball in hand.

6:35pm

Final teams confirmed, one change for the Black Caps, with Mitchell Santner replacing Ben Wheeler, while England bring Liam Dawson and Tom Curran into the side.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Tim Seifert (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENGLAND: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Alex Hales, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Jos Buttler (wk), 6. Sam Billings, 7. Liam Dawson 8. David Willey, 9. Chris Jordan, 10. Adil Rashid, 11. Tom Curran.

6:30pm

Hamilton looks all good to go for some cricket! We're all ready for the toss, with Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan out in the middle.

Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bowl first! Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After Friday's unbelievable loss to Australia, the Black Caps will be looking to seal their spot in the tri-series final, with tonight's opponent England standing in their way.

Victory for New Zealand tonight will see another match up between the Black Caps and Australia at Eden Park in the tri-series final.

They'll be up against an England side looking to improve, following their 12-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington last week, needing to win by at least 20 runs, or chase down a target within 18 overs if they were to compete in the series decider.

Both sides are bolstered by returning players, with New Zealand likely to bring Mitchell Santner back into the fold, while England welcome back their captain, Eoin Morgan.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Tim Seifert (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.