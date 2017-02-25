 

LIVE: South Africa win toss and elect to bat first against Black Caps in third ODI

Welcome to our live coverage of today's third ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the second One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

2:04pm: SA 6/0, 1 over (de Kock 6*, Amla 0*)

South Africa 6/0 after the first over, de Kock lucky with an edge going wide of slip the final ball of the over for the first boundary of the innings.

Trent Boult will continue to Hashim Amla from the other end.

2:01pm

The South African openers are out in the middle, Tim Southee will open up to Quinton de Kock.

1.30pm: The Black Caps have lost the toss with AB de Villers choosing to bat first in sunny Wellington.

PRE-MATCH:

The ODI series is level at 1-1 after a brilliant century from veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor helped the Black Caps to victory on Wednesday.

The home team have decided to keep Tom Latham as an opener despite his last two lacklustre performances for the Black Caps.

Trent Boult has continued his fine form finishing with figures of 3-63 off 10 overs, rescuing the match for the Black Caps with his final over in Christchurch. 

Regular opener Martin Guptill remains sidelined by a hamstring injury but could be available for the last two ODI matches.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Luke Ronchi (wk), 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

South Africa: 1. Hashim Amla, 2. Quinton de Kock (wk), 3. Faf du Plessis, 4. AB de Villiers (c), 5. JP Duminy, 6. David Miller, 7. Dwaine Prestoius , 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Andile Phehulkwayo, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Imran Tahir.

