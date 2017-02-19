LIVE: South Africa in the driver's seat as Black Caps struggle to find breakthrough

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and South Africa from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

9.17pm - South Africa 95/1 - 15.4 overs Amla 33, de Kock 51

WICKET! Finally the Black Caps get their first wicket with Williamson bowling to Amla and coming up with the catch.

9.11pm - South Africa 86/0 - 14.4 overs Amla 33, de Kock 51

FIFTY! Quinton de Kock brings up 50-runs for South Africa a tidy innings from the South African wicket-keeper.

9.05pm - South Africa 72/0 - 13.0 overs Amla 33, de Kock 38

The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson comes into the bowling attack now.

8.56pm - South Africa 57/0 - 11.0 overs Amla 29, de Kock 27

8.46pm - South Africa 45/0 - 8.3 overs Amla 25, de Kock 18

NOT OUT! South Africa successfully review the on field LBW call. A nice spell from Ish Sodhi. The ball pitches on middle and turns sharply, the ball looks to be missing leg and ball-tracking confirms it.

8.42pm - South Africa 42/0 - 8.0 overs Amla 24, de Kock 17

8.31pm - South Africa 28/0 - 5.0 overs Amla 13, de Kock 14

A good over from Tim Southee with the visitors only managing to score five.

8.25pm - South Africa 22/0 - 4.0 overs Amla 13, de Kock 9

8.12pm - South Africa 0/0 - Amla 0, de Kock 0

We are back underway with Mitchell Santner bowling the first over for NZ.

The Black Caps have scored 207/7 in the first innings with the visitors needing to score 208 to win the opening ODI match at Seddon Park.

A brilliant final over from Southee and de Grandhomme with the pair smashing two sixes and three fours to secure a 50-run partnership between the two.

7.52pm - NZ 207/7 - 34.0 overs - Southee 24, de Grandhomme 34

7.45pm - NZ 179/7 - 32.4 overs - Southee 6, de Grandhomme 24

SIX! De Grandhomme gets under it and smacks Rabada's delivery for six.

7.31pm - NZ 156/7 - 30.1 overs - Neesham 29, de Grandhomme 8

OUT! Rabada to Neesham and the NZ batsman mistimes his shot with the ball clipping his gloves and De Kock makes a simple catch.

7.21pm - NZ 142/6 - 27.5 overs - Neesham 23, de Grandhomme 1

DROPPED! A missed opportunity for the visitors and Neesham as hit the ball straight up into the air. But the South African fielder can't get their in time to make the catch.

7.13pm - NZ 136/6 - 27.0 overs - Neesham 18, Santner 17

WICKET! Rabada bowls a bouncer to Santner. The NZ batsman is out after AB de Villiers makes another successful review. The third umpire rules Santner nipped the ball and a South Africa's wicketkeeper De Kock made a straight forward catch to dismiss the Kiwi.

7.03pm - NZ 126/5 - 24.3 overs - Neesham 11, Santner 14

FOUR! Rabada to Santner and the NZ batsman plays an excellent shot. Santner chips the ball over mid-off and the ball bounces once before crossing the boundary rope.

6.50pm - NZ 109/5 - 21.1 overs - Neesham 8, Santner 0

6.35pm - NZ 92/4 - 17.4 overs - Williamson 50, Neesham 0

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

FIFTY! Williamson brings up 50-runs for NZ.

6.25pm - NZ 82/4 - 16.0 overs - Williamson 30, Broom 2

WICKET! Morris delivers a short ball to Broom and he is gone! Broom tried to hit the ball over the fielder at square leg but Behardien is in the right spot to make an easy catch. The Black Caps are in real trouble now.

6.16pm - NZ 72/3 - 14.0 overs - Williamson 30, Taylor 1

GONE! Ross Taylor goes cheaply hitting the ball straight into the hands of the bowler. Morris picks up his third wicket of the match.

6.11pm - NZ 69/2 - 13.1 overs - Brownlie 31, Williamson 30

WICKET! Morris bowls to Brownlie and he tries to big. The ball hangs up in the air and Behardien makes a comfortable catch on the boundary.

6.10pm - NZ 69/1 - 13.0 overs - Brownlie 31, Williamson 30

FIFTY! Brownlie and Williamson now have a 50 partnership.

6.00pm - NZ 58/1 - 11.0 overs - Brownlie 26, Williamson 24

Kane Williamson has been excellent since arriving at the crease picking his shots and not taking any risks. Williamson and Dean Brownlie are slowly building a steady partnership against the Proteas.

5.48pm - NZ 32/1 - 8.0 overs - Brownlie 15, Williamson 10

5.33pm - NZ 20/1 - 4.0 overs - Brownlie 13, Latham 0

WICKET! Morris bowls to Tom Latham and Latham is gone for a duck. AB de Villiers' review pays off as the third umpire rules LBW.

5.15pm - NZ 0/0 - Brownlie 0, Latham 0

We are finally underway here in Hamilton.

South African batsman Hashim Amla. Source: Photosport

4.45pm

South Africa have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

4.10pm

Umpires and officials have confirmed that the match will start at 5.15pm at Seddon for a 34 overs a side match. Toss will be in half an hour.

4.00pm

3.20pm

Still a lot of work to be done on the ground. Umpires and officials will be having another look at 3.45pm.

2.30pm

2:10pm

1:40pm

Bad news to start the day. Heavy rain has taken hold of Hamilton, with the covers a fixture on the Seddon Park pitch.

The umpires are hopeful of an inspection at 2:15pm. Worst case scenario will mean a possible two hours to get the ground ready, should it stop raining.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand will be looking to move on from the 78-run thrashing they recieved in the only T20 against South Africa on Friday night.

They will get a shot at redemption from Eden Park, as the ODI series begins in Hamilton.

The change of format will also bring the best out of the touring South Africa side, who are ranked number one in the world as a one day side, compared to fourth in T20's.

The Black Caps will have to cope with the absence of Martin Guptill, who is missing with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that has troubled him this summer.

South Africa meanwhile will be without the big hitting presence of batsman David Miller in the middle order.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Luke Ronchi (wk), 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Trent Boult.