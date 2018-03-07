LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the fourth One Day International between the Black Caps and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

England's Jason Roy Source: Photosport

12:18pm: 16.3 overs, ENG 113/1 - Bairstow 50*, Root 18*

Fifty for Bairstow. A huge six from Sodhi helps the England opener reach the milestone, after Bairstow hits one out of the ground. He gets there from 38 balls with seven fours and one six.

12:15pm: 16 overs, ENG 105/1 - Bairstow 43*, Root 17*

After some quiet overs, Root and Bairstow are taking the attack to the Black Caps. Bairstow is lucky to survive after top edging an attempted sweep from Santner that just manages to evade the man at short fine leg.

12:02pm: 13 overs, ENG 82/1 - Bairstow 35*, Root 2*

Sodhi and Santner are putting the breaks on the England innings here, with just five runs being scored between this pair since the last wicket.

11:53am: 10.2 overs, ENG 77/1 - Bairstow 32*, Root 0*

WICKET! Sodhi comes into the attack and strikes to remove Roy! The batsman looks to pull a shorter ball, but is beaten by the turn with the mistimed shot scooped to short fine leg. Santner does brilliantly coming forward to take the catch just inches off the ground.

Joe Root the new batsman as Roy goes for 42.

11:40am: 8 overs, ENG 59/0 - Roy 39*, Bairstow 18*

Boult strikes Roy on the pad and the Black Caps appeal, umpire has no problem in giving it not out but Williamson wants a referral.

Where's the ball pitched? Outside leg, that's where. New Zealand waste their review.

11:28am: 6 overs, ENG 46/0 - Roy 28*, Bairstow 17*

New Zealand's fielding has gone from bad to worse, with overthrows gifing Bairstow five runs. Boult comes back with a short ball at Roy that smacks into the opener's ribs.

Roy's in some pain here, but he's going to carry on. Boult looks to test him with another short ball, but Roy rocks back and belts a six over midwicket! England rocketing along here.

11:18am: 4 overs, ENG 29/0 - Roy 16*, Bairstow 12*

Boult and Southee struggling to keep it tight early on, not being backed up at all in the field. Misfields aplenty as England score at more than a run a ball from the opening overs.

11:09am: 2 overs, ENG 13/0 - Roy 13*, Bairstow 0*

Trent Boult to bowl from the other end, averaging just under 10 runs per wicket on this ground. Roy takes guard.

Inside edge for Roy second ball and it goes for four! He's come so close to playing the ball back onto the stumps, but instead he's earned a boundary.

Fifth ball of the over is short and Roy punches through cover off the back foot. Williamson gives chase but can't stop the boundary, four more to Roy. Eight from the second over.

11:04am: 1 over, ENG 5/0 - Roy 5*, Bairstow 0*

First ball is pitched outside off to Roy, moving away through the air - the batsman leaves it through to the keeper. Second ball is short and Roy pulls - uncomfortably - to midwicket for the first runs of the day with a boundary.

Southee comes back with a ball on off stump that Roy defends. Fourth ball moves back into Roy, who gets out of the way and lets it through to Latham. Another fuller ball on the fifth delivery, Roy defends to mid off.

Roy gets a single from the last ball, five from the opening over.

10:59am

England's opening pair make their way out to the middle. Jason Roy will take strike for the first ball, Jonny Bairstow at the other end. Tim Southee with ball in hand.

10:57am

Not far away from the start of play now. Kane Williamson leads his side in a huddle as the Black Caps make their way out to the pitch. This is do or die for New Zealand today.

10:33am

Here are the final teams:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c). 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

10:31pm

Kane Williamson tosses and he's won the toss! New Zealand will bowl first! Ross Taylor's return is the only change for New Zealand.

10:29pm

We're looking good for some cricket today! Toss and team lists to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After taking the lead in the series with a brilliant opening win in Hamilton, New Zealand have stagnated to now trail this five match series 2-1.

Losses in Mount Maunganui and Wellington leave the Black Caps in a do or die position to keep the series alive.

For New Zealand, the batting stocks have been bolstered by the return of Ross Taylor - who has never been part of a losing side at University Oval in an ODI, while Lockie Ferguson could come in to the bowling ranks to add a bit of pace on a more seamer friendly pitch.

England shouldn't be expected to make too many - if any - changes to their side, expected to keep the faith in the players that have brought back to back wins these last two matches.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi/Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.