LIVE: Seifert takes brilliant diving catch to remove Kohli as NZ try to defend low total

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the second game in the five-match T20 series between the Black Caps and India from Eden Park.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

India 76/2 (Rahul 36, Iyer 20) need 57 off 48

Iyer smashes a six off Sodhi into the second tier, a glorious shot. The over costs 13 and brings thee required rate down to just over 7.

India 57/2 (Rahul 32, Iyer 6) after 9 overs

Three overs of spin and the Indian batsmen have milked them comfortably, which will concerning for Williamson.

India 40/2 (Rahul 20, Iyer 1) after 6 overs

Kohli goes! A great catch from Seifert diving down the leg side. Southee was the bowler in a classic choked down the leg side dismissal. One off the over and the wicket. That will give NZ's spinners the best chance to do some damage.

India 16/1 (Rahul 5, Kohli 3) after 3 overs

No boundaries after the first over but the Indian pair have worked the ball around nicely.

India 8/1 (Rahul 0, Kohli 0) after 1 over

Southee with the early breakthrough! The perfect outswinger and Sharma edges a drive to Ross Taylor at a floating slip.

NZ 132/5 (Seifert 33, Santner 0) after 20 overs

A glorious six over cover from Seifert in the last over at least puts NZ over 130. The keeper was the equal top-scorer with Guptill. But NZ are relying on something close to a miracle with the ball to win here. We'll be back soon.

NZ 118/4 (Taylor 13, Seifert 24) after 18 overs

What a moment! Kohli has put down a sitter. Taylor got the life as Kohli dropped a simple ctach running in from long-on. For New Zealand's sake, and the sake of the game, let's hope Taylor can take advantage.

NZ 109/4 (Taylor 9, Seifert 22) after 16 overs

A four and a six off consecutive deliveries from Seifert gives the NZ innings some much needed life. They have to get 40 off the last four overs don't they?

NZ 81/4 (Taylor 3, Seifert 0) after 12.3 overs

Williamson goes! What a disaster for NZ. He sweeps straight down long leg's throat. De Grandhomme went in the 11th over with an incredibly soft dismissal. He was trying to work the ball through the leg side and all he managed to do was offer Jadeja the easiest caught and bowled he'll get.

NZ 73/2 (Williamson 8, de Grandhomme 3) after 10 overs

Munro went in the 9th over, caught at cover as he tried to loft a back-of-a-length delivery. Williamson and de Grandhomme have just worked the ball around.

NZ 63/1 (Munro 22, Williamson 6) after eight overs

Munro is still not hitting the ball all that well for the most part, though he did a lap for six off Dube. A quite remarkable shot it must be said.

NZ 48/1 (Munro 13, Williamson 0) after six overs

Guptill goes for 33! Kohli with the animated celebration after taking the catch at mid-off. New Zealand are well down on what they had after powerplay the other night, 20 runs less in fact. Though that might not be as bad as it seems given it's on the same wicket that was used on Friday. Time will tell though. Munro continues to struggle with his 13 coming off 16 balls.

NZ 32/0 (Guptill 24, Munro 7) after four overs

IUt's the Martin Guptill show at the moment, a pulled four the highlight of that over. Munro on the other hand is struggling with seven off 10.

NZ 18/0 (Guptill 16, Munro 1) after two overs

Guptill slaps a boundary through the offside to end the second over and hitting two sixes in the opening overs. Kohli turns to Bumrah in response.

Toss: New Zealand has won the toss and will bat. Both teams are unchanged

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Tim Seifert (wk), 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Hamish Bennett

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Mohammed Shami 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Preview: New Zealand will need to improve their outcricket if they want to bounce back from the defeat on Friday night.

The Black Caps batted well to post a total over 200 but missed an easy chance to run out KL Rahul and then Ish Sodhi put down Virat Kohli at third man.