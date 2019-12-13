LIVE: Relentless Wagner won't be denied as he knocks over Australian centurion

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

AUS: 302/5 (Head 40, Paine 1) after 103 overs

Neil Wagner. Source: Photosport

Relentless, indefatiguable. You run out of words to describe Neil Wagner's lion-hearted efforts but the left-armer was again at the forefront of the NZ effort in Perth as the odds mounted against the Black Caps.

With a pitch temperature of 47 degrees, Lockie Ferguson's injury reducing NZ to a four-man attack and Marnus Labuschagne looking imperious, Wagner charged in and simply would not be denied.

His reward came on the stroke of drinks when Labuschagne, his footwork having been muddled by Wagner's constant barrage of bouncers, went too far across to a Wagner delivery from around-the-wicket and had his leg stump knocked over.

Wagner has figures of three for 72 after that dismissal.

