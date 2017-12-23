LIVE: Rain returns to stop Windies' fight back after Munro's rapid half century

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second Twenty20 clash between the Black Caps and the West Indies from Bay Oval, Tauranga.

Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI. Source: Photosport

8:17pm

The rain's gotten heavier. The groundstaff are covering the pitch, this doesn't look good.

8:10pm: 9 overs, NZ 102/4 - Williamson 17*, Kitchen 1*

More rain now and this time the umpires call for the covers. Just as the Windies were beginning to fight back, hopefully the rain goes away quickly.

8:06pm: 8.3 overs. NZ 97/4 - Williamson 14*, Kitchen 0*

WICKET! Another one falls but what a catch! Bruce looks to clear the front leg and hit through the leg side, instead Brathwaite flies to his right and plucks the ball out of the air one handed! Bruce out for three, New Zealand in a spot of troubel. Anaru Kitchen the next man in.

8:00pm: 7.1 overs, NZ 92/3 - Williamson 11*, Bruce 0*

WICKET! Badree comes back into the attack and strikes first ball. A flat leg break that Phillips plays back to, struck on the pad dead in front of the stumps. He goes for 10. Tom Bruce the new batsman.

7:51pm: 5.5 overs, NZ 78/2 - Williamson 8*, Phillips 0*

WICKET! This is brutal batting from Munro right now. Kesrick Williams comes into the attack, and is greeted with four boundaries in a row. He tries to go bigger on the fifth ball but he's caught on the boundary! Munro goes for 66 from just 23 balls. Glenn Phillips the new man. Rain starting to fall again.

7:44pm: 5 overs, NZ 67/1 - Munro 50*, Williamson 8*

First bowling change of the night, with Brathwaite bringing himself into the attack. Williamson takes a single to third man from the first ball of the over. Munro on strike now and he belts another six! Brathwaite responds with a full toss and Munro belts it for four through cover again!

He tries a bouncer now and Munro pulls for four through the leg side now! He's 45 from 16 balls - fifty partnership between these two now. Brathwaite responds with a wide. Four more from Munro, misfield in the deep. Brathwaite gets a yorker in next ball, but Munro gets a single to bring up his fifty from just 18 balls. Huge over, 21 runs from it.

7:34pm: 3 overs, NZ 32/1 - Munro 23*, Williamson 6*

Munro takes the attack to Cottrell's second over! The second ball of the over is deposited for six, before he goes again on the fourth ball! Munro's raced to 22 from just seven balls.

Seventeen runs from Cottrell's second over!

7:29pm: 2 overs, NZ 15/1 - Munro 8*, Williamson 4*

Samuel Badree to take the new ball from the other end. Williamson on strike, and he just pushes the first ball into a gap for two out to deep cover. He gets a single to mid on second ball, bringing Munro on strike for the first time in this innings.

Badree's second ball to Munro is a full toss, and is wallopped through cover for four, first boundary of the evening. Munro goes inside out last ball of the over and gets four more! Aggressive start from the left hander!

7:23pm: 0.4 overs, NZ 3/1 - Munro 0*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Guptill defends the first ball. Decent pace through from Cotterell. The second ball of the over is tucked off the batsman's hip and they do well to get back for two.

Fourth ball of the over and he's got him! Guptill's out caught behind! A wide ball that he has a wild swing at, taking the edge through to Walton behind the stumps. Guptill goes for two, Kane Williamson the new man.

7:19pm

Guptill and Munro stride out to the middle. Sheldon Cotterell will take the new ball first up, Guptill will be on strike.

7:17pm

The Windies are out on the park, and so are the umpires. The start of play is just moments away.

7:13pm

The umpires have given play the all clear. The first ball will be bowled at 7:20pm, no overs will be lost.

7:11pm

Things look to be getting better! The rain has stopped, and the groundstaff are out trying to get the field dry as quickly as possible. The umpires are inspecting the pitch. We should be good to start soon.

6:57pm

Bad news. The rain has gotten heavier and the covers are out on the pitch. The umpires are hopeful that it's just a passing shower, but we could be in for a bit of a delay.

6:43pm

It's starting to spit a few drops of rain, hopefully the bad weather stays away to get some cricket in.

6:35pm

Final teams to be confirmed shortly. New Zealand have made the one change, with Kane Williamson replacing Ross Taylor.

For the Windies, Shimron Hetmyer will debut in place of Jason Mohammed, while Sheldon Cotterell replaces Jerome Taylor in the bowling ranks.

6:32pm

It's a grey night in Tauranga, a nice cloud covering over Bay Oval. Both captains are out for the toss. Carlos Brathwaite calls correctly and the West Indies will bowl first.

PRE MATCH:

After a convincing win in the opening match in Nelson, New Zealand can seal the three match series with victory against the under strength Windies tonight.

The home side are bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson to the side, expected to slot in at number three in the batting order.

For the Windies, they'll be hoping their big guns fire, with the likes of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope yet to really register a score of note on this tour.

TEAMS:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips, 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracewell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Seth Rance.