LIVE: Pakistan recover from early strikes, take attack to Black Caps in Hamilton

Welcome to live coverage of the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

3:07pm: 17 overs, PAK 76/2 - Fakhar, 45*, Sohail 26*

In a surprising move, Williamson brings himself on to bowl to the two left handers. He keeps it tidy as well, with just two singles coming from the over. New Zealand desperately need to break this partnership, which has moved to 65 from 74 balls.

2:50pm: 12 overs, PAK 60/2 - Fakhar 39*, Sohail 16*

Boult and Southee have been taken out of the attack, replaced by Ferguson and de Grandhomme. Ferguson's extra pace has Pakistan licking their lips, taking him for nine from his first over. Meanwhile de Grandhomme is unlucky not to strike in his first over, with Fakhar mistiming a ball over the infield to thrid man for four.

Fakhar gets a straight one from de Grandhomme, flicking it down to fine leg for anouther boundary, this pair have added 49 runs together.

2:42pm: 10 overs, PAK 43/2 - Fakhar 31*, Sohail 8*

Fakhar keeps his aggression up, now taking the attack to Boult. He's fortunate to get six for a top edged pull shot, but takes 14 from Boult's fifth over.

2:30pm: 7 overs, PAK 22/2 - Fakhar 16*, Sohail 2*

Fakhar Zaman is starting to break the shackles against Southee! He launches a stinging pull shot off the front foot, before a beautiful straight drive later in the over. He'll need to play a sensible innings if Pakistan are going to set a competitive total here.

2:19pm: 4.4 pvers, PAK 11/2 - Fakhar 7*, Sohail 0*

WICKET! Southee's got two and this time it's Babar! Next to identical dismissal, with the batsman slashing at a wide ball that moves slightly away from him. Latham makes no mistake behind the stumps. Babar goes for three, Haris Sohail the new man.

2:10pm: 2.3 overs, PAK 7/1 - Fakhar 6*, Babar 0*

WICKET! Southee strikes early and the Faheem Ashraf experiment has failed! A short and wide ball is slashed at by the Pakistan opener, who can only manage a thin edge through to Latham. The Black Caps doing the business early once again. Faheem goes for one, Babar Azam the new man.

2:07pm: 2 overs, PAK 7/0 - Fakhar 6*, Faheem 1*

Boult takes the new ball from the other end, Faheem gets off the mark straight away to bring Fakhar back on strike. He smacks Boult back down the ground from the fifth ball of the over for the first boundary of the day. Boult fires one in at the pads to finish the over for a dot ball, five from it.

2:03pm: 1 over, PAK 2/0 - Fakhar 2*, Faheem 0*

Tim Southee to take the new ball, Fakhar on strike. The first ball is on the money, Fakhar defends. The third ball is too straight from Southee, and Fakhar clips it off his pads for two - first runs of the day. Southee recovers well to end the over.

1:58pm

Ross Taylor leads the Black Caps out onto the field, today becoming the seventh New Zealander to reach 200 ODI's. Pakistan's openers make their way out to the pitch. Faheem Ashraf looks like he'll open up instead of Safraz Ahmed.

1:44pm

Kane Williamson says that he was looking to bowl first anyway, a good toss to lose then! Trent Boult will be looking to make inroads with the new ball, having easily been New Zealand's best player in the 50-over game this summer.

1:35pm

For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme returns in place of Todd Astle.

Pakistan make one change, Azhar Ali drops out for Haris Sohail - sending Safraz Ahmed to the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro 3. Kane Williamson (capt), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Haris Sohail, 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.

1:30pm

Seddon Park looks a beauty for cricket! The sun is shining and both captains are out in the middle for the toss.

Safraz Ahmed wins the toss and Pakistan will bat first.

Pre-match

The news is that conditions are overcast but play will start on time.

New Zealand may consider changes with the series wrapped up, with Matt Henry a chance to replace Lockie Ferguson while Colin de Grandhomme could come in for Todd Astle.

New Zealand has never won 11 consecutive international games before, they can set that new record with victory today, in what will be a special occasion for Ross Taylor.

He plays his 200th ODI at his home ground of Seddon Park, becoming the seventh Kiwi to reach that mark. Stephen Fleming, at 291, has the most one-day appearances for the Black Caps.

The toss is at 1.25pm, first ball from 2pm.

Teams (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro 3. Kane Williamson (capt), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Trent Boult.