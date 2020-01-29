LIVE: Pakistan to chase 174 to win third and final T20

Pakistan 30-0 (4 overs)

Rizwan 21*

Ali 9*

For the first time in this series, the away side is piling on the pressure.

First bowling change for the Black Caps, As Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack for the first time.

Pakistan 11-0 (2 overs)

Rizwan 10*

Ali 1*

Pakistan somehow make it through the first two overs without losing a wicket.

Bout a little expensive in his first giving up 9 but Southee looks like he has carried that form over from the last match.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan Source: Photosport

New Zealand 173-7 (20 overs)

Southee 6*

Jamieson 0*

Conway finally falls as he top edges to extra cover, and a magnificent innings from Conway ends.

173-7 will it be enough for the Black Caps to sweep the series?

New Zealand 149-5 (18 overs)

Conway 56*

Kuggeleijn 4*

A great spell from Faheem Ashraf - 3-20 off his 4 overs

A huge six to bring up Conways 50 of just 39 balls.

Two overs to go for the Black Caps.

New Zealand 128-4 (16 overs)

Conway 39*

Neesham 2*

Shaheen gets Phillips with a slower ball as he comes back into the attack.

Back-to-back 4s from Conway who helps himself to free runs through textbook drives through the covers.

Black Caps still rolling along at 8 runs per over.

New Zealand 109-3 (14 overs)

Conway 22*

Phillips 31*

We are back underway at McLean park.

Both Phillips and Conway starting to up the run rate for the kiwis as it heads over 8 for the first time since the third over.

The 50 partnership comes up of just 39 balls.

New Zealand 85-3 (11.4 overs)

Conway 17*

Phillips 13*

The McLean park curse continues as the game is placed on hold as the sun is shining in the fielder’s eyes.

Conway survives a DRS scare - TV ump says there's an inside edge.

Pakistan’s fielding has been night and day difference to what we have seen in the first two T20’s, A huge improvement.

New Zealand 76-3 (10 overs)

Conway 13*

Phillips 8*

Conway and Phillips settling things down for the Kiwi side.

Still moving at a run rate of 7.60 as they are pushing for a score well over 180+.

New Zealand 61-3 (8 overs)

Conway 4*

Phillips 1*

Seifert the man in form swings right through one and is the second victim of being bowled by Faheem.

We have a match on our hands as Glenn Phillips trots out to join Devon Conway at the crease.

New Zealand 47-2 (6 overs)

T Seifert 26*

Conway 1*

Guptill smacks a lovely off-drive for 6, only to hit the very next ball straight down the throat of mid-off.

A huge break through for Pakistan as captain Kane Williamson chops one on form the bowling of Faheem.

New Zealand 34-0 (4 overs)

M Guptill 13*

T Seifert 21*

Seifert looks to be carrying his form over from the first two T20s, Making things look extremely easy.

Promising signs from veteran Black Cap Martin Guptill as he whips Hasnain off his pads for 4 to move to 13.

New Zealand 12-0 (2 over)

M Guptill 2*

T Seifert 10*

Slow and steady start for the blackcaps. Both Guptil and Seifert with a swing and a miss each.

Seifert then slaps it over cover point into the stands for 6, the first 6 of the evening.

The third and final T20 between New Zealand and Pakistan is underway at Napier’s McLean Park.

The Black Caps won the first two games to clinch the series.

Pakistan has won the toss for the third straight match, but this time have decided to have a bowl first.

The Black Caps have named an unchanged 11 from the nine wicket win on Sunday night.

With three changes coming from the tourists.

New Zealand: Guptill, Seifert, Williamson, Conway, Phillips, Neesham, Jamieson, Sodhi, Kuggeleijn, Southee, Boult.