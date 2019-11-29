LIVE: NZ's top order wobbling once again after Williamson falls to beauty from Chris Woakes

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of day one of the second Test between the Black Caps and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Tom Latham Source: Photosport

NZ 39/2 (Latham 30, Taylor 0) after 14.2 overs

12.00pm drinks in the morning session

New Zealand’s top order is once again wobbling after Kane Williamson fell to a beauty from Chris Woakes on the cusp of the first drinks break.

The NZ captain reached 4 off 19 deliveries before copping a brilliant delivery from Woakes that straightened, caught the outside edge and flew to Joe Root at first slip, where the England captain dived to his right to take his second catch.

11:32am: NZL 16/1 - Latham 11*, Williamson 0

WICKET! Edged and gone. Raval looks to drive Broad's round-the-wicket delivery but there's no foot movement and he edges it straight to Root's hands at first slip. It took seven overs, but England get their breakthrough after winning the toss. Out comes the skipper.

11:00am: NZL 0/0 - Raval 0*, Latham 0

England comes out on to the pitch along with Raval and Latham. There were concerns of rain earlier this morning but the sun's out at the moment. Broad doing the honours for England.

10:35am: TEAMS

Daryl Mitchell gets his confirmed debut but Lockie Ferguson will have to wait with Matt Henry confirmed as Trent Boult's replacement.

NZL: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson [c], Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling [wk], Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

ENG: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root [c], Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope [wk], Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

10:30am: TOSS

England have won the toss and elected to bowl.

Root said history shows there's a good chance to get some action out of the wicket on the opening day before settling in with the bat on later days.

Williamson said he would've bowled first but he's okay with batting first and seeing how the pitch ages.

10:25am: PREVIEW

The Black Caps have a chance to secure a Test series win over England in Hamilton starting today after an impressive display in Mount Maunganui earlier this week.

The New Zealand side claimed victory by an innings and 68 runs on Monday after wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling posted his highest Test score (205) while all-rounder Mitchell Santner brought up his maiden Test century to help the Black Caps post a total of 615-9.

Santner then contributed with the ball as he claimed three wickets late on day four before Neil Wagner took over on day five with a five wicket haul, ending up with figures of 5-44 off 19.2 overs.

The win didn't come without issues though.

Security in Hamilton has been increased for the second Test after England quick Jofra Archer suffered racial abuse as he departed the field on Monday.

The Black Caps have also lost both Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme for the match with the pair ruled out with torso injuries.

Northern Districts all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will get a Test debut as de Grandhomme's replacement but it is yet to be seen who out of Matt Henry and potential debutant Lockie Ferguson will replace Boult.

SQUADS

NZL: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk)