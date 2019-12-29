LIVE: NZ's best two batsmen go inside four balls as Black Caps top order collapses again

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of day four of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Tom Latham.

NZ 38/3 (Blundell 22, Nicholls 1) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 450 runs

New Zealand's best two batsmen have gone in four balls before lunch on day four.

Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck by James Pattinson, with a review of his LBW decision did not save him.

Four balls later, Ross Taylor chopped on to the same bowler as New Zealand lost 3-3 in 21 deliveries.

Williamson was trapped in front by James Pattinson as he tried to work a straight delivery through the legside.

After a brief discussion with Tom Blundell, Williamson elected to review but DRS would not save him, with the ball clipping enough of leg stump to retain the on-field decision.

NZ 32/1 (Blundell 20, Williamson 0) & 148 trail AUS 467 & 168/5d require another 456 runs

Tom Latham's dismissal cut short a promising opening stand for New Zealand in the unlikely pursuit of 488 at the MCG.

Latham and Tom Blundell combined for 32, New Zealand's highest opening partnership of the series, before the left-hander edged behind driving at a full, wide delivery from James Pattinson.

Latham's dismissal came after Australia's woes with the DRS continued in the first over of the innings.

Tim Paine chose not to review an LWB decision after Mitchell Starc trapped Tom Blundell in front.

Replays showed the ball was crashing into leg stump and the decision would have been overturned with a review.

Blundell has played well to be unbeaten on 20 with one particularly authoritative pull shot off Pat Cummins the highlight.

AUS 467 & 168/5d lead NZ 148 by 488 runs

Australia has declared after Neil Wagner removed Travis Head, leaving the New Zealanders a world record run chase of 488 at the MCG.

More realistically, the Black Caps will have to bat out the best part of two days to draw the Test and save the series ahead of the third Test at the SCG.