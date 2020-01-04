TODAY |

LIVE: NZ toil to take two wickets before lunch on day two at the SCG

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG.

Will Somerville. Source: Photosport

AUS 5/354 (Labuschagne 181, Paine 10) after 118 overs

New Zealand have toiled hard to take two wickets in the first session of day two, but Marnus Labuschagne again proved to be immovable.

Australia added 71 runs in the session with New Zealand resorting to tactics trying to restrict Australia's ability to score.

Will Somerville and Matt Henry took their first wickets of the Test in the session.

Somerville beat Matt Wade's sweep shot to bowl the left-hander in the first over of the day while Henry had Travis Head caught at teh wicket attempting to cut a ball that was to close to off stump.

Through it all Labuschagne added 51 runs to his overnight score.

AUS 5/331 (Labuschagne 168, Paine 0) after 110 overs

Matt Henry finally got some reward after 25 overs of toil at the SCG.

The controversial selection had Travis Head caught behind as the Australian left-hander tried to cut a delivery that was a little to close.

AUS 4/322 (Labuschagne 159, Head 10) after 105 overs

Drinks at 1.30pm: Normal service resumed in the opening hour of play on day two after the Black Caps took a wicket in the first over.

Will Somerville bowled Matt Wade in the first over of play, giving NZ some hope of dismissing Australia in the first innings.

But Marnus Labuschagne regained control, continuing his imperious form to move past 150.

His dominance came as NZ batsman Jeet Raval was forced from the field with flu. 

Raval's absence meant that batting coach Peter Fulton, who retired from first class cricket in 2017, donned the whites as New Zealand's tour from hell continued.

Peter Fulton. Source: Twitter/Black Caps
New Zealand's horror tour of Australia continues with Matt Henry injured

AUS 4/288 (Labuschagne 135, Head 0) after 91 overs

The Black Caps have made close to a dream start to the second day at the SCG with Will Somerville removing Matthew Wade in the first over of the day.

The former NSW Blues off-spinner beat Wade's attempted sweep shot to bowl the left-hander.

