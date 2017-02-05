LIVE: NZ spinners leave Australia four down

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third and final Chappell-Hadlee ODI between the Black Caps and Australia at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

5:23pm: AUS 167/4, 31 overs, (Head 51*, Stoinis 23*)

Fifty for Head.

A good innings so far for the Aussie batsman, he's lost wickets around him but battled through to the milestone with five fours.

Marcus Stoinis is at the other end with 23, their partnership is 47.

4:52pm: AUS 120/4, 21.5 overs, (Head 35, Stoinis 0*)

WICKET! Another one!

Maxwell gets a duck! Mitchell Santner bowls a quicker, flatter delivery which Maxwell tries to cut.

The ball goes past the bat and into Latham's gloves behind the stumps.

The keeper, slip and bowler all celebrate but Maxwell refers after being given out.

The review shows a spike after the ball passes the bat.

Maxwell goes, replaced by the hero of Eden Park, Marcus Stoinis.

4:47pm: AUS 119/3, 21 overs, (Head 35*, Maxwell 0*)

WICKET! Williamson removes the dangerous Finch!

Having smacked the last ball for four, Finch goes again, trying to hit Williamson with the spin over the boundary.

He doesn't quite get enough, only managing to find Trent Boult who accepts a simple catch in the deep.

Finch goes for a well made 56, Glenn Maxwell the new man.

4:42pm: AUS 108/2, 19.4 overs, (Finch 50*, Head 31*)

Fifty for Finch.

The stand in Aussie skipper raises his bat after an attacking half-century.

He's hit four four's and two sixes.

4:23pm: AUS 80/2, 15 overs, (Finch 29*, Head 24*)

Finch and Head have steadied their side's inning for now.

They've put together a partnership of 36 runs for the third wicket.

New Zealand introduce birthday boy Mitchell Santner into the attack.

3:53pm: AUS 44/2, 7.4 overs, (Finch 17*, Head 0*)

WICKET! One brings two!

Handscomb goes for a duck! Boult bowls one that just moves a touch off the pitch.

Handscomb hangs the bat out, he gets an inside edge back onto his own stumps.

Travis Head the new man.

3:50pm: AUS 44/1, 7.1 overs, (Finch 17*, Handscomb 0*)

WICKET! Run-out from nowhere!

Marsh tucks Boult off his hip and looks for two straight away.

Santner cuts the ball off and fires his throw into Latham who catches Marsh short coming back for the second.

The umpires check upstairs and confirm that Marsh is out.

He goes for 22, Peter Handscomb the new man.

3:32pm: AUS 20/0, 3 overs, (Finch 15*, Marsh 1*)

The Australians are looking for a quick start, and the captain is doing the job for them at the moment.

Finch has so far played some brilliant shots, including one huge straight six from Southee.

New Zealand need early wickets to try and get this game under control.

3:20pm

New Zealand are in the field ready to defend a target that they would've been disappointed to post at one stage.

Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are set to open for Australia, while Tim Southee takes the new ball for the home side.

2:51pm: NZL 281/9, 50 overs, (Santner 38*, Boult 1*)

Boult survies the hat-trick delivery, he gets a full toss and gets off strike.

Santner will look to finish the innings off in style. He gets a length ball from Starc, and runs down the pitch to whack it over cover for four.

He then gets another full toss which he flicks off his hip to midwicket for anouther boundary! Great batting at the death from Santner.

The last ball is a short one, Santner rocks back and pulls it for six to end the match! 14 coming from the last three balls!

Great last over for New Zealand that sees them post 281/9 from their 50 overs.

2:47pm: NZL 265/9, 49.2 overs, (Santner 24*, Boult 0*)

WICKET! Two in two and Starc's on a hat-trick!

Identical delivery to what got Southee, Ferguson loses his stumps first ball.

Trent Boult will face the hat-trick ball.

2:45pm: NZL 265/8, 49.1 overs, (Santner 24*, Ferguson 0*)

WICKET!

After some useful blows, Southee is cleaned up by Starc in the last over.

He comes round the wicket, and beats Southee all up.

Southee goes for 10, Lockie Ferguson the new man.

2:32pm: NZL 246/7, 46.4 overs, (Santner 15*, Southee 0*)

WICKET!

Taylor goes! He brings out his famous slog to the leg side in search of quick runs, but is caught on the boundary by Stoinis.

Seddon Park stands to applaud an historic innings from Taylor.

Tim Southee the new man in.

2:25pm: NZL 233/6, 45.1 overs, (Taylor 101*, Santner 12*)

100 for Ross Taylor!

Ross Taylor equals Nathan Astle for the most hundreds for New Zealand in ODI's.

He gets there with a late cut shot that beats third man to the boundary.

A great innings from a great player.

2:02pm: NZL 209/6, 40.2 overs (Taylor 89*, Santner 0*)

WICKET! Neesham goes!

Hazlewood bowls a short ball which Neesham tries to pull it, but can only manage a bottom edge onto his stumps!

He departs for just one run.

Mitchell Santner the new man in with the Black Caps in desperate of a partnership.

1:53pm: NZL 207/5, 39.0 overs (Taylor 87, Neesham 0*)

WICKET! Munro cracks under the ongoing pressure and he goes for three. He tries to shovel a ball out but he gets it to mid off where Starc is waiting. Someone needs to settle in and help Taylor.

1:40pm: NZL 198/4, 36.0 overs (Taylor 83*, Munro 0*)

WICKET! Down goes Broom. Massive nick and there's no denying the Aussies' appeal. Handscomb's delivery kicks up and Broom's caught out trying to defend when he probably didn't need to.

1:17PM: NZL 176/3, 32.0 overs (Taylor 72*, Broom 0*)

WICKET! Australia with a big appeal off a catch from behind and umpire doesn't budge so they review. Very full, very wide and he hacks towards the ground. The big argument is has the toe hit the ball or the ground? it's close but they reverse the call in the end. That could be a talking point after the game.

12:55pm: NZL 147/2, 27.0 overs (Brownlie 50*, Taylor 56*)

FIFTY! And Brownlie joins Taylor (finally) in the fifties club. A much more conservative innings so far from him compared to his partners but still scoring good runs for the side. That's his first career ODI fifty. This is becoming a key partnership and Australia don't know how to break it.

12:52pm: NZL 143/2, 26.0 overs (Brownlie 48*, Taylor 54*)

FIFTY! Taylor roars past Brownlie to claim the half century first. A very strong outing so far from him. Playing some excellent shots all around the pitch and the Aussies are struggling for an answer. They've brought in Cummins, Stoinis and Zampa and all have been dished for four.

12:34pm: NZL 118/2, 22.0 overs (Brownlie 45*, Taylor 32*)

Taylor has come in just like Williamson did. Smart batting and finding some good boundaries early. Just needs to not fall for a shorter delivery like Williamson did. Australia are tempting him with them. Brownlie just cruising along as well - not bad for a guy who hasn't played an ODI for two years to be fair.

12:04pm: NZL 76/2, 14.5 overs (Brownlie 36*, Taylor 0*)

WICKET! Williamson's gone! He was looking fantastic and settled in well with Brownlie but Cummins gets his man with a bouncer showing good movement. The ball begins as a short one outside off so Williamson gets a late cut ready, but he is caught off guard because it rears up. Bat over the top, slightest of edges and easy take behind the wicket.

11:36am: NZL 39/1, 8.0 overs (Brownlie 17*, Williamson 20*)

Captain Kane has come in and so far living up to the nickname. He's steering the ship and Australia are already trying to find a new approach to deal with him. They introduce Superman of the first ODI Stoinis but Williamson sends him to the boundary twice in his first over. Brownlie chipping in too.

11:12am: NZL 6/1, 2.6 overs (Brownlie 5*, Williamson 0*)

WICKET! Latham goes for a duck and hats off to Starc who is bowling something special at the moment. All in the 140km/h range and you can tell beating Latham consistantly has played a part in this early dismissal. Starc comes in full and down legside. Latham goes for the flick towards fine leg but he's taken the bait as Hazlewood is there with a diving catch. A maiden and a wicket in your first two overs? Can't argue with that.

11:00am: NZL 0/0, 0.0 overs (Brownlie 0*, Latham 0*)

Here we go. Black Caps openers head out to the pitch to the roar of what I'd classify as a near-sellout crowd. Starc's in to kick things off for Australia.

10:30am: TOSS

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat in the decider. Dean Brownlie comes in for his first ODI in two years in place of the injured Martin Guptill. The Black Caps sticking to their guns with the pace attack as BBL hero Ish Sodhi is left out of the side. The other legspinner Adam Zampa, however, makes the Australia XI, in place of Sam Heazlett.

AUS: Finch (c), Marsh, Head, Handscomb (wk), Maxwell, Stoinis, Faulkner, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

NZL: Brownlie, Latham (wk), Williamson (c), Taylor, Broom, Munro, Neesham, Santner, Southee, Ferguson, Boult

PRE-MATCH

Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International. Source: Getty

It doesn't get much simpler for the hosts today - win and regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. With a cracking day lined up, fans heading to Seddon Park won't get the same disappointment that was seen earlier in the week in Napier. The Hamilton pitch is well-regarded as prime for batting so there's a good chance we could be in for another thriller as we were at Eden Park.

Australia could throw a spanner in the mix with the inclusion of super leg spinner Adam Zampa and the Black Caps will have at least one change with opener Martin Guptill confirmed to not be taking part in the match from that ongoing niggly hamstring injury.