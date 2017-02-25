LIVE: NZ in early trouble as openers fall cheaply

Welcome to our live coverage of today's third ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.

6:28pm: NZ 11/2, 2.5 overs (Williamson 4*, Taylor 0*)

WICKET! Brownlie goes now and South Africa have both openers! He bowls a standard delivery outside the off-stump, that just moves away a touch off the seam, taking the outside edge through to de Kock. Brownlie goes for two, Ross Taylor the new man.

6:20pm: NZ 2/1, 1.3 overs (Brownlie 2*, Williamson 0*)

WICKET! Latham goes! The Black Caps opener can't catch a break. He hits a decent shot out of the middle of the bat, but only finds the fielder. Latham goes for a duck, Kane Williamson the new man.

6:18pm: NZ 1/0, 1 over (Brownlie 1*, Latham 0*

Brownlie and Latham are in the middle for New Zealand, they'll be looking to get off to a good start here.

5:41pm: SA 271/8, 50 overs, (Phehlukwayo 1*)

WICKET! Parnell run out off the final ball of the innings as South Africa finish their innings with 271/7. They were threatening much more when de Kock and du Plessis but the Black Caps bowlers pulled it back with regular wickets. New Zealand need to chase 272 to take a 2-1 lead in the series, South Africa need 10 wickets.

5:38m: SA 264/7, 49.2 overs, (Parnell 29*, Phehlukwayo 0*)

WICKET! Into the final over and de Villiers perishes in search of a century. He hits Boult's first ball for four, but can only find Neesham on the boundary looking for a six. The South African skipper falls for 85. Andile Phehlukwayo is the new man.

5:25pm: SA 239/6, 47 overs, (de Villiers 63*, Parnell 27*)

This pair have bought up a partnership of over 50 going into the last few overs. AB de Villiers is the key for South Africa, with the captain capable of just about anything with bat in hand. Trent Boult and Tim Southee will look to strangle things for South Africa at the death.

5:13pm: SA 211/6, 44.1 overs (de Villiers 51*, Parnell 13*)

Fifty! The South African skipper gets to his half century from 59 balls with four boundaries, he'll need a big finish here if South Africa are to post a defendable total.

4:48pm: SA 180/6, 38.4 overs (de Villiers 33*, Parnell 0*)

WICKET! South Africa falling apart here! After his heroics in Christchurch, Pretorious can't make it count in Wellington. Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack and immediately gives Pretorious trouble, he angles in a fuller delivery, just clipping the off stump and set another South African batsman packing. He goes for 11 as Wayne Parnell strides to the middle.

4:35pm: SA 164/5, 35.3 overs (de Villiers 29*, Pretorious 0*)

WICKET! Another one goes! New Zealand starting to strike regularly as Santner gets rid of Miller! The left-hander looks to flick one through the leg-side, but doesn't quite get the timing. Neil Broom, takes a good catch moving forward, but the umpire wants to check whether the catch is clean. It looks good as 'OUT' is displayed on the big screen. Miller goes for three. Dwaine Pretorious is the new man.

4:24pm: SA 157/4, 33.2 overs (de Villiers 25*, Miller 0*)

WICKET! Run-out! Brilliant from Southee, Duminy tucks a ball away thinking he'll get a quick single. Southee pounces on the ball and throws down the stumps at the bowlers end. Duminy is well short of his ground, out for 16, David Miller the new man in.

4:06pm: SA 140/3, 29 overs (de Villiers 18*, Duminy 7*)

Colin de Grandhomme has just completed his 10 over spell for the day, going for just 41 runs and snaring the two big wickets of de Kock and du Plessis. A potential match-changing performance when New Zealand needed it most.

3:40pm: SA 115/3, 22.5 overs (de Villiers 1*, Duminy 0*)

WICKET! Two in the over for de Grandhomme! A short ball is hammered into the deep by de Kock, who can only pick out Neesham who runs around to take a good catch at midwicket. The South African opener fails to convert yet another fifty, but departs after a brilliant knock of 68. JP Duminy the new man.

3:37pm: SA 114/2, 22.2 overs (de Kock 68*, de Villiers 0*)

WICKET! For the second game in a row, de Grandhomme snares du Plessis. A pitched up ball is driven on the up by du Plessis, not getting the timing right and only picking out Tim Southee in the deep. He goes for 36, after a partnership of 73. The dangerous AB de Villiers is the new man in.

3:09pm: SA 82/1, 16.2 overs (de Kock 50*, du Plessis 24*)

Fifty! Quinton de Kock raises his bat yet again on this tour. The South African wicketkeeper gets to the milestone from 50 balls, with five fours and one six.

His partnership with du Plessis is 41 runs from just under eight overs.

2:37pm: SA 41/1, 8.4 overs (de Kock 34*, du Plessis 0*)

WICKET! Southee gets the breakthrough! He persists with a straight line to the somewhat out of touch Amla, who tries to turn the ball off his pads but only manages a leading edge. The ball pops up in the air, where Williamson takes an easy catch running in. Faf du Plessis is the new man.

2:20pm: SA 26/0, 5 overs (de Kock 22*, Amla 4*)

A solid start so far from the South African openers. De Kock is doing the bulk of the scoring, with Amla happy to rotate the strike. New Zealand's bowlers are struggling to get the ball to swing so far and could be in for a tough time in the field.

2:04pm: SA 6/0, 1 over (de Kock 6*, Amla 0*)

South Africa 6/0 after the first over, de Kock lucky with an edge going wide of slip the final ball of the over for the first boundary of the innings.

Trent Boult will continue to Hashim Amla from the other end.

2:01pm

The South African openers are out in the middle, Tim Southee will open up to Quinton de Kock.

1.30pm: The Black Caps have lost the toss with AB de Villers choosing to bat first in sunny Wellington.

PRE-MATCH:

The ODI series is level at 1-1 after a brilliant century from veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor helped the Black Caps to victory on Wednesday.

The home team have decided to keep Tom Latham as an opener despite his last two lacklustre performances for the Black Caps.

Trent Boult has continued his fine form finishing with figures of 3-63 off 10 overs, rescuing the match for the Black Caps with his final over in Christchurch.

Regular opener Martin Guptill remains sidelined by a hamstring injury but could be available for the last two ODI matches.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.