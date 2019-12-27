LIVE: Nicholls takes brilliant grab to remove Steve Smith after Wagner's brute of a bouncer

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of day two of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG.

Aus 336/5 (Head 57, Paine 33) after 117 overs

Neil Wagner got Steve Smith again but Australia moved steadily past 300 before lunch on day two.

Travis Head and Tim Paine had their moments of fortune but added 52 in the second hour of play after surviving another barrage from Wagner.

With Head on 40, Mitch Santner at point failed to get a hand on a cut shot played off Trent Boult.

That moment for NZ to rue came after Wagner dismissed Smith for 85, the third time in three innings he has dismissed Australia's star batsman this series.

Aus 284/5 (Head 38, Paine 0) after 104.4 overs

A brilliant bouncer from Neil Wagner and an equally brilliant one-handed jumping catch from Henry Nicholls in the gully has accounted for Steve Smith.

Smith moved serenely to 85 in the morning session before a Wagner bouncer struck him on the gloves and ballooned to Nicholls, who jumped backwards and managed to catch it with the fingertips of his right hand.

AUS 284/4 (Smith 85, Head 38) after 104 overs

Steve Smith and Travis Head were patient as they added 27 runs in 14 overs.

Only a typically fiery spell of short-pitch bowling from Neil Wagner caused the Australians any problems.