LIVE: Nicholls falls after passing 50, Black Caps relying on Santner for big finish in ODI decider

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the fifth and deciding One Day International between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali. Source: Photosport

2:13pm: 47 overs, NZ 199/7 - Santner 58*, Southee 5*

Ali puts down Santner at backward point! Finally something goes New Zealand's way, three overs left.

2:04pm: 45.1 overs, NZ 190/7 - Santner 53*, Southee 1*

Fifty for Santner! He hits Curran straight back down the ground for four, and it looks like Stokes has hurt himself fielding. Santner gets to his milestone from 60 balls, four fours and a six.

2:03pm: 45 overs, NZ 186/7 - Santner 49*, Southee 1*

Five overs to go. Santner on 49, NZ yet to reach 200. England will be very happy after deciding to bowl first.

1:56pm: 43.5 overs, NZ 177/7 - Santner 42*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Nicholls' vigil ends! Curran comes around the wicket and the left hander looks for a huge swipe across the line. The ball skies up in the air and Morgan takes the catch.

Nicholls out for 55, Tim Southee comes to the crease with NZ in desperate need of his big hitting ability.

1:43pm: 41 overs, NZ 164/6 - Nicholls 50*, Santner 34*

Fifty for Nicholls! The Canterbury batsman reaches his milestone from 73 balls with one four and a six when his team needed it. Well batted.

1:40pm: 40 overs, NZ 160/6 - Nicholls 48*, Santner 32*

After hanging around in the field for 39 overs, England finally let Tom Curran have a bowl. He pitches short to Santner who pulls him to the deep square leg boundary for four. These two have now put on 67 between them. Ten overs remaining.

1:28pm: 37 overs, NZ 135/6 - Nicholls 35*, Santner 20*

The Nicholls/Santner partnership is now 42. They have 13 overs left to try and post a defendable total. Santner the key, with his hitting ability dangerous coming into the back end of this innings.

1:07pm: 32 overs, NZ 116/6 - Nicholls 26*, Santner 11*

The two left handers are doing their best to try and get this innings back on track, putting together a partnership of 23 runs. Nicholls has done the bulk of the scoring, but is running out of partners.

12:49pm: 26.3 overs, NZ 93/6 - Nicholls14*, Santner 0*

WICKET! NZ slip further as de Grandhomme throws it away! He looks to hit Rashid out of the ground, but gets no timing, smacking the ball straight down long on's throat.

Curran takes the catch, de Grandhomme goes for six. Mitchell Santner in next.

12:31pm: 21 overs, NZ 79/5 - Nicholls 6*, de Grandhomme 0*

Guptill clears the rope for the first time today! Rashid pitches one outside off and turning away from the bat, leaving Guptill to free the arms and smash him over cover for a huge six! New Zealand need plenty more of that if they're to post a decent total.

But Rashid gets his revend last ball of the over! Guptill chips one to Stokes at short cover and New Zealand are in all sorts of strife now.

Guptill out for 47, Colin de Grandhomme comes to the crease.

12:19pm: 17.3 overs, NZ 61/4 - Guptill 35*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Horror start for Chapman, he plays down the wrong line to Moeen Ali and sees the ball crash into the stumps. Duck for Chapman, Henry Nicholls replaces him.

12:12pm: 16.4 overs, NZ 60/3 - Guptill 34*, Chapman 0*

WICKET! Latham falls! He tries to work Rashid away into the leg side, but is beaten by the turn, chipping a simple catch to Ben Stokes at short midwicket.

He departs for 10, Mark Chapman the new batsman.

11:59am: 13 overs, NZ 41/2 - Guptill 22*, Latham 4*

Guptill is starting to play some shots after Williamson's dismissal, belting Stokes through cover for a boundary. Latham at the other end is happy to work singles to get himself in with the Black Caps in desperate need of a partnership.

11:43am: 9.4 overs, NZ 26/2 - Guptill 11*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Williamson's starting to find his timing, hitting Wood for a beautiful square drive for his first boundary. However, he goes at a wider one next ball, lucky not to be caught at cover.

But Wood gets his man next ball! He comes wider on the crease and Williamson looks to run him fine to third man, but manages a bottom edge back onto the stumps! Big blow for New Zealand as Williamson goes for 14, Tom Latham the new man, elevated to number four on his home ground.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 18/1 - Guptill 10*, Williamson 7*

New Zealand still struggling to find the gaps in the field. Woakes has been exceptional with the ball for England, going for just seven runs from his four overs with the wicket of Munro.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 11/1 - Guptill 7*, Williamson 3*

England keeping it tight early on, Wood's second over goes for just one run. The Black Caps playing it safe after the early loss of Munro.

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 8/1 - Guptill 6*, Williamson 1*

Williamson to face his first ball, Mark Wood with the ball from the other end.

First ball is wide and moving away from Williamson, who looks to play through point but misses, given as a wide. Same again next ball, good start from Wood. Second ball comes back into Williamson, still wide enough to leave it alone.

Williamson gets underway next ball, dabbing a wide ball down to third man for a single. Guptill faces up to Wood now, and defends into the leg side.

Fifth ball of the over is pitched up and Guptill punches straight down the ground! Beautiful shot, first boundary of the day. Final ball of the over is worked for a single.

11:02am: 0.3 overs, NZ 1/1 - Guptill 1*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Martin Guptill to take strike first up, Chris Woakes with ball in hand.

First ball is on the pads and Guptill turns it to leg for a single. Chance for a run out at the keeper's end, but Munro is safe.

Munro's first ball is pushed towards mid off, no run. Third ball is short and Munro pulls straight up in the air! Buttler settles underneath it and takes the catch. Munro out for a duck, Kane Williamson the new man.

10:58am

Both sides make their way to the middle, Eoin Morgan leads England out. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro follow.

10:50am

The word from the ground is that Taylor will miss today's game in the hope of being fit for the upcoming Test series with England later this month.

10:36am

The final teams have been named, England will be without explosive opener Jason Roy, Alex Hales takes his place. The Black Caps are as expected.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Alex Hales, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

10:31am

The rain has stayed away and Hagley Oval is a picture! Both captains out in the middle for the toss.

Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and sends the hosts in, New Zealand will bat first!

PRE MATCH

After a see-saw series, both teams enter today's decider with all to play for, with the scores locked at 2-2 following New Zealand's incredible run chase in Dunedin, thanks mostly to Ross Taylor's incredible 181 not out.

However, that innings has come at a heavy cost for the Black Caps, with the star batsman re-aggravating a quad injury in his knock, failing to prove his fitness for today's match.

Helping New Zealand's cause is their exceptional record in past Christchurch ODIs, with eight wins from eight matches at Hagley Oval.

England on the other hand will be looking to clinch their sixth straight ODI series win, with the only real questions surrounding who to pick as their third seamer, with Mark Wood and David Willey battling it out for the final spot in today's XI.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.