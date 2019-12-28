LIVE: New Zealand make horror start to day three of Boxing Day Test

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Pat Cummins was on a hat-trick early on day three. Source: Photosport

NZ 62/5 (Latham 16, de Grandhomme 1) after 26 overs

BJ Watling has so often been the man to lead a rearguard action for New Zealand, but it wasn't to be at the MCG as he fell to a peach of a delivery from James Pattinson.

Pattinson delivered a superb leg cutter that bounced, caught the shoulder of the bat and flew to first slip where Joe Burns took the catch.

It could have been even worse for New Zealand, with Steve Smith putting down Tom Latham at second slip earlier in teh day.

The former Australia captain dived to his right and put down a chance that would have been more simple for Burns at first slip.

NZ 51/4 (Latham 9, Watling 4) after 21 overs

The Black Caps have made a nightmare start to the third day after losing Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in successive deliveries off Pat Cummins.

Taylor was caught at first slip by Joe Burns, after edging to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip, who parried the ball up to his teammate.

Cummins trapped Nicholls in front next ball from around the wicket and the Black Caps batsman reviewed but the DRS found that it was umpire's call on height.