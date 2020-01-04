LIVE: New Zealand bowl Australia out for 454 in third Test at the SCG

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG.

Your playlist will load after this ad

AUS 454 (Lyon 6) all out after 150.1 overs

New Zealand has bowled out Australia for 454 in the first innings of the final Test at the SCG.

In hot conditions, the Black Caps attack stuck to their task well, with Neil Wagner wrapping up the Australian tail.

Wagner had Pattinson bowled after a short ball struck trhe left-hander, before bouncing back onto the stumps off his bat.

Todd Astle, who finished with two for 111, removed Pat Cummins, with debutant Todd Phillips taking a nice catch at short leg, his first in Test cricket.

Wagner then ended the innings by bowling Mitchell Starc for 22. Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme both finished with three wickets.

AUS 7/420 (Pattinson 2, Cummins 4) after 140 overs

Todd Astle finally removed Marnus Labuschagne for 215 with a nice piece of leg spin bowling and an even better return catch.

The NZ leggie was into 27th over when he beat Labuschagne with a wrong'un the ball before delivering a leg break that beat the double centurion in flight.

With Labuschagne advancing down the wicket and work the ball through midwicket, the ball caught the front part of the bat.

Astle did well to leap and complete the caught and bowled above his head.

AUS 6/403 (Labuschagne 205, Pattinson 0) after 137 overs

The insatiable Marnus Labuschagne brought up his first Test double century before Colin de Granhomme removed Tim Paine with an offcutter.

Paine was bowled between bat and pad to a delivery that gripped the dry SCG surface two overs after Labuschagne bought up his 200.

Uncharacteristically, the Australian No.3 went past 200 with an edged four off de Grandhomme.

That lack of control was rare in an innings where he was in control of 92 per cent of his shots.

AUS 5/354 (Labuschagne 181, Paine 10) after 118 overs

New Zealand have toiled hard to take two wickets in the first session of day two, but Marnus Labuschagne again proved to be immovable.

Australia added 71 runs in the session with New Zealand resorting to tactics trying to restrict Australia's ability to score.

Will Somerville and Matt Henry took their first wickets of the Test in the session.

Somerville beat Matt Wade's sweep shot to bowl the left-hander in the first over of the day while Henry had Travis Head caught at teh wicket attempting to cut a ball that was to close to off stump.

Through it all Labuschagne added 51 runs to his overnight score.

AUS 5/331 (Labuschagne 168, Paine 0) after 110 overs

Matt Henry finally got some reward after 25 overs of toil at the SCG.

The controversial selection had Travis Head caught behind as the Australian left-hander tried to cut a delivery that was a little to close.

AUS 4/322 (Labuschagne 159, Head 10) after 105 overs

Drinks at 1.30pm: Normal service resumed in the opening hour of play on day two after the Black Caps took a wicket in the first over.

Will Somerville bowled Matt Wade in the first over of play, giving NZ some hope of dismissing Australia in the first innings.

But Marnus Labuschagne regained control, continuing his imperious form to move past 150.

His dominance came as NZ batsman Jeet Raval was forced from the field with flu.

Raval's absence meant that batting coach Peter Fulton, who retired from first class cricket in 2017, donned the whites as New Zealand's tour from hell continued.

Peter Fulton. Source: Twitter/Black Caps

New Zealand's horror tour of Australia continues with Matt Henry injured

AUS 4/288 (Labuschagne 135, Head 0) after 91 overs

The Black Caps have made close to a dream start to the second day at the SCG with Will Somerville removing Matthew Wade in the first over of the day.