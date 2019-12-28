LIVE: Neil Wagner dismisses Warner after Australia don't enforce the follow on

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Tom Blundell and Neil Wagner celebrate. Source: Photosport

AUS 64/1 (Burns 15, Labuschagne 1) & 467 lead NZ 148 by 383 runs

New Zealand have struck in the second innings, and appropriately it was Neil Wagner who removed David Warner.

Tim Blundell took a nice catch at cover after Warner, predicting another bouncer from Wagner, gave himself room to play the cut shot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

AUS 28/0 (Warner 16, Burns 4) & 467 lead NZ 148 by 347 runs

Australia are 28 without loss at tea after electing not to enforce the follow on when they bowled New Zealand out for 148.

Despite the New Zealand attack still getting some swing and bounce from the MCG pitch, David Warner reached 16.

Joe Burns managed to get off the dreaded pair to be four not out at tea.

NZ 148 after 54.5 overs trail Aus by 319 runs

New Zealand have been bowled out for 148 in the Boxing Day Test, but Australia have decided against enforcing the follow on and will bat again.

Pat Cummins laid waste to the Black Caps while Tom Latham top scored with 50, one of only five New Zealanders to make double figures.

Neil Wagner and Trent Boult did at least offer the Kiwis at the MCG some long-awaited entertainment in a last-wicket stand of 24.

The left-armers both hit big sixes off Nathan Lyon, though in a concern for the Black Caps, Boult was struck on the wrist by Mitchell Starc and was in visible discomfort.

It was Starc who ended the innings, clipping Boult's leg stump with a full delivery.

NZ 116/8 (Southee 4, Wagner) after 48 overs

Tom Latham's long resistance finally ended after he reached his 50 as he drived loosely off Pat Cummins.

The opener's concentration finally lapsed 144 balls into his innings, as he tried to drive a good length delivery through the covers.

Latham was joined a short time later in the pavillion by Mitchell Santner, who was also caught behind, this time off the bowling of James Pattinson.

NZ 110/6 (Latham 50, Santner 1) after 44 overs

Tom Latham has brought up a hard-fought half-century.

The NZ opener took 135 balls to reach the milestone, the slowest of his 16 Test 50s.

NZ 102/6 (Latham 42, Santner 1) after 42 overs

New Zealand has limped through to lunch on day three at the MCG, but it was not without controversy as Mitchell Santner was given an apparent reprieve by DRS.

Just two balls into his innings, Santner was struck on the wristband of his glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, with the ball ballooning to leg gully.

Australia reviewed the not out decision, with replays showing it struck the wristband, which is considered part of the glove.

Despite those replays, the third umpire stayed with the onfield decision, prompting a clearly frustrated Tim Paine to discuss the decision with Marais Erasmus for an extended period.

Santner had come to the wicket after Colin de Gradhomme was undone by a back-of-a-length delivery from Starc that bounced and went across him.

The NZ allrounder couldn't deal with the bounce with the ball looping off the shoulder of the bat to David Warner in the gully.

NZ 62/5 (Latham 16, de Grandhomme 1) after 26 overs

BJ Watling has so often been the man to lead a rearguard action for New Zealand, but it wasn't to be at the MCG as he fell to a peach of a delivery from James Pattinson.

Pattinson delivered a superb leg cutter that bounced, caught the shoulder of the bat and flew to first slip where Joe Burns took the catch.

It could have been even worse for New Zealand, with Steve Smith putting down Tom Latham at second slip earlier in teh day.

The former Australia captain dived to his right and put down a chance that would have been more simple for Burns at first slip.

NZ 51/4 (Latham 9, Watling 4) after 21 overs

The Black Caps have made a nightmare start to the third day after losing Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in successive deliveries off Pat Cummins.

Taylor was caught at first slip by Joe Burns, after edging to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip, who parried the ball up to his teammate.

Cummins trapped Nicholls in front next ball from around the wicket and the Black Caps batsman reviewed but the DRS found that it was umpire's call on height.