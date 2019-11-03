LIVE: Neesham stars as the Black Caps set England a big target in the second T20

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's second Twenty20 between the Black Caps and England in Wellington.

Eng 64/4 Malan 20, Curran 0 chasing NZ 176/8

8.2 overs - Sodhi strikes! Billings is on his way after being beaten in the flight. De Grandhomme made no mistake taking the catch running back from mid-off.

8 overs - A nice piece of timing of Malan to find the cover boundary off Mitchell.

7 overs - Tidy start from Sodhi.

6 overs - Eight off that Neesham over to finish the powerplay. Sodhi into the attack now.

5 overs - Morgan goes in a huge breakthrough for New Zealand! He tried to hit another six off Santner but only succeeded in lofting the ball to long on.

4 overs - What an over of batting for Morgan! A four, six and a four all through - or over - point. Santner comes in to the attack.

3 overs - An incredible six from Morgan the highlight as Southee's over goes for 10.

2 overs - NZ go close to getting a third after Morgan played an aerial back cut that was just out of reach of a man behind square.

1.2 overs - Another one goes! Vince completes a horror day after lofting a ball out to deep point off Ferguson. Dream start for the BCs.

1 overs - Both England batsmen get off the mark after the early blow.

0.1 overs - What a start for New Zealand! Southee gets Bairstow first ball after he chipped one to midwicket.

NZ 176/8 - Southee 4*, Neesham 42

20 overs - Neesham pulled a six away after a horrible drop from Malan. England reviewed to see whether the last ball is a single or a wicket - caught at backward point. Neesham was caught last ball for 42 - a fine innings that has given New Zealand a very competitive total. We'll be back shortly.

19 overs - What a shot from Neesham! Down on one knee as he smokes a cover drive for six. He then finished the over with a boundary and a single to keep the strike.

18 overs - Another one departs for New Zealand. Santner caught at long-on trying to muscle away a back-of-the-length delivery over midwicket.

17.4 overs - Taylor goes, trying to swing it away over the leg side but he missed the low full toss from Jordan. Plumb. Some good death bowling from Jordan.

17 overs - Another Neesham six, another good over the BCs.

16 overs - Neesham belts a six in an over that costs 10. 170 a good total?

15 overs - Another dramatic over! That man Vince put down Neesham at deep midwicket. A simple chance at this level. Just prior to that Neesham got underway with a boundary.

13.5 overs - Mitchell goes! He tried to launch it over long on but only found Jordan.

13 overs - Curran is back in the attack now after an over that cost 8.

12 overs - Another big over from NZ! Taylor with a big six off Rashid and then a more fortunate boundary. 12 from it and Rashid's three overs have cost 34.

10.1 overs - CDG is gone! What a start to international cricket for Gregory, who has taken a wicket with his first ball. He went straight through a swipe from de Grandhomme.

10 overs - CDG with a towering six! It's gone 20 rows back. The Rashid over cost 11.

9.1 overs - Guptill is gone! Horrible dismissal as well as he picked out the man at backward square after Rashid again dropped short.

9 overs - A huge over from CDG! He smashes Brown for back-to-back sixes in an over that cost 14.

8 overs - Rashid comes into the attack and is expensive with the over costing 11, including one six from Guptill when the leggie dragged one down.

7 overs - Six runs and the wicket from the Mahmood over.

6.3 overs - Seifert goes! He tried to ramp it and only succeeded in ramping it straight to Billings. He goes for 16. That brings in de Grandhomme.

6 overs - The power play ends with another eventful over. Guptill was put down twice, once by keeper Billings after gloving a short ball down the leg side and the second time by Vince on the boundary. Vince did make a great effort it must be said.

5 overs - What an eventful over! Seifert cleared the ropes and then was dropped at point! A simple chance it must be said. All that came after back-to-back boundaries from Guptill. The over from Brown cost 17.

3 overs - Munro goes! The left-hander came down the wicket and tried to whip a straight delivery through the leg side but he was trapped in front by Curran.

TOSS

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England skipper Eoin Morgan's comments: "Looks a pretty good wicket," he says. "It's about reinforcing the positives from the other day. Tom Curran's being rested, he's just back from a side strain so we're managing his workload, and Saqib Mahmood comes in. He offers a bit up front and a bit at the end."

PREVIEW

The Black Caps are looking to even the five-match series against England today after being crushed in Christchurch just two days ago.

They have history on their side helping them, with the Black Caps winning the last five T20s at the Cake Tin heading into today's match - a streak stretching back to 2014.

A high-scoring game can be expected in the sunny capital, with seamers conceding 9.53 runs per over, while spinners have gone at 8.85 in the last two games.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Jimmy Neesham, 8 Mitch Santner, 9 Tim Southee (captain), 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Lockie Ferguson