LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's International Twenty20 match between the Black Caps and West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. Source: Photosport

3:49pm: 11.3 overs, NZ 91/2 - Phillips 31*, Bruce 0*

WICKET! Munro's out! He looks to hit Nurse straight down the ground for six, but doesn't get enough of it. Brathwaite makes a good catch running forward off the rope. Munro departs for 53, Tom Bruce the new man.

3:41pm: 9.2 overs, NZ 78/1 - Munro 50*, Phillips 21*

Fifty for Munro! He sweeps Nurse out to fine leg to bring up his milestone from just 31 balls, well batted.

3:40pm: 9 overs, NZ 76/1 - Munro 49*, Phillips 20*

Munro's starting to find his rhythm! He hits four, six, six from the last three balls of Williams' second over to race to 49 from 30 balls. Phillips at the other end has struggled for timing so far, but does have on huge six to his name.

3:34pm: 8 overs, NZ 57/1 - Munro 32*, Phillips 18*

Glenn Phillips finally gets underneath one! A gentle off-break from Nurse spins right into Phillips' arc, before the young keeper gets down on one knee to slog-sweep it over the rope, that brings up the 50 partnership between this pair.

3:26pm: 6 overs, NZ 40/1 - Munro 27*, Phillips 6*

Kesrick Williams comes into the attack for the Windies. He oversteps to give Munro a free hit from the fourth ball of the over, but the left hander can't get bat on ball. Williams finishes his over, just five from it to end the power-play.

3:18pm: 4 overs, NZ 30/1 - Munro 21*, Phillips 4*

Munro plunders 16 from Taylor's second over! He hits three fours through the offside as NZ look to up the scoring rate.

3:11pm: 3 overs, NZ 14/1 - Munro 6*, Phillips 3*

Munro gets a bit of width from Badree and throws the kitchen sink at it! The ball flies over the infield to the boundary. Three overs gone.

3:05pm: 1.3 overs, NZ 5/1 - Munro 0* Phillips 0*

Jerome Taylor with the ball from the other end. His first ball is pitched up and Guptill wallops it through the covers for four! Brilliant shot, first boundary of the day. Third ball is pitched up again and Guptill's hit on the pad! The umpire has no hesitation in giving him out, Guptill doesn't even think about a review. Guptill out for five.

Glenn Phillips the new man.

3:02pm: 1 over, NZ 1/0 - Guptill 1* Munro 0*

We're underway! Guptill gets an inside edge through to short fine leg for a quick single to get off the mark first ball. Munro to face now, he defends his first ball. Two more dot balls and Munro is looking frustrated. Fifth ball he gets an edge through to the keeper, but Walton behind the stumps can take it cleanly.

Badree's first over goes for just one run.

2:57pm

Both teams making their way out to the middle. The Windies are in a huddle, they'll be looking to make the Black Caps work here. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro make their way to the middle now. Guptill will take strike first ball. Samuel Badree will take the ball for the Windies.

2:35pm

Final teams are out, the Black Caps will hand debuts to both Anaru Kitchen and Seth Rance.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Glenn Phillips (wk), 4. Tom Bruce, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Doug Bracewell, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.

WI: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Chadwick Walton (wk), 3. Andre Fletcher, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Jason Hohammed, 6. Carlos Brathwaite (c), 7. Rovman Powell, 8. Ashley Nurse, 9. Kesrick Williams, 10. Jerome Taylor, 11. Samuel Badree

2:30pm

It's a beautiful sunny day in Nelson, meaning we're in for a good afternoon of cricket! Both captains are out in the middle for the toss. Carlos Brathwaite calls correctly, and the Windies will bowl first! Interesting decision from the Windies, teams to follow soon.

PRE-MATCH

After series clean sweeps in the Test and ODI series', the Black Caps face the Windies in the shortest format of the game, with today's match the first of three over the next week.

New Zealand face the world champions in their preferred format, although the visitors are missing star names like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Marlon Samuels and skipper Jason Holder.

The hosts meanwhile, will be without their captain - Kane Williamson - for this first match, with Tim Southee leading the side for the very first time.