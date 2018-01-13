LIVE: Kane Williamson sells for $635,000 at IPL auction

 

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction, where our Black Caps stars will pocket huge paydays.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Source: Photosport

SO FAR:

Kane Williamson - sold for $NZ 635,000
Ben Stokes - sold for NZ$2.7m
Mitchell Starc - sold for NZ $2.2m
Chris Gayle - unsold
Glenn Maxwell - sold for $NZ1.9m
Joe Root - unsold

6:56pm

Another break now, both Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill in the next batch of players.

6:53pm

India's Yuvraj Singh up next. He sells to Kings XI for $425,000.

6:51pm

Joe Root is up, and he's unsold too!

6:49pm

Here we go! Kane Williamson is up! He gets a bid straight away from Hyderabad! Daniel Vettori's Bangalore make a bid, but he's gone back to Hyderabad for $635,000.

6:47pm

Dwayne Bravo the next player, will he have the same fate as Chris Gayle? No he won't, Kings XI and Mumbai start the bidding. Fleming's Chennai have a right to match card for Bravo. Kings XI win the bidding war, before Chennai steal the purchase! He's gone for $1.36m.

6:43pm

India's Gautam Gambhir up now. He's sold to Delhi for $594,000.

6:41pm

Australia's Glenn Maxwell up next. It takes a while for bidding to start, before Hyderabad and Rajasthan get involved. The two teams are going at it for Maxwell's services. Bidding goes over $1m for Maxwell, Hyderabad and Delhi now locked in a bidding war. Sold! Maxwell goes to Delhi for just over $1.9m.

6:32pm

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan the next player. He's sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for $425,000.

6:31pm

Right, second lot of marquee players is up. Harhajan Singh is up now. He sells for $425,000 to Chennai Super Kings.

6:22pm

Second set of players about to be auctioned off. Kane Williamson is in this group.

6:15pm

A short break for the teams now, Daniel Vettori's Royal Challengers yet to make a bid.

6:11pm

A lot of bids for Starc! He's sold for $2.02m to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

6:09pm

A lot of interest for Rahane, he's sold to the Royals for just under $850,000. Mitchell Starc up next.

6:07pm

India's Ajinkya Rahane is next.

6:05pm

South Africa's Faf du Plessis is next. He's sold to Kings XI, but Stephen Fleming uses his right to match card. Faf goes to Chennai for NZ$342,000.

6:03pm

Stokes is picking up bids at a crazy rate. Already worth over NZ $2m, this is insane, he's approaching $3m now! Sold! 

Ben Stokes sells to the Rajasthan Royals for NZ $2.7m!

5:58pm

Ben Stokes the new man, another bidding war begins.

5:57pm

Chris Gayle the next player up. No one wants Chris Gayle, he goes unsold.

5:55pm

Interest in Pollard is slow, before a bidding war starts. He sells for $1.145m, to Delhi Daredevils, but Mumbai Indians use their right to buy card. He goes back to Mumbai.

5:54pm

West Indies' all-rounder Kieron Pollard the next player.

5:53pm

Ashwin's worth is skyrocketing, already over $1 million. He's sold for $1.6m to Kings XI Punjab.

5:48pm

Ravi Ashwin the nex player on sale. A lot of interest from all the teams.

5:46pm

Dhawan is sold for NZ $1.2m, with Kings XI Punjab the victorious bidders, we're now waiting to see if his previous team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will match the bid. They do, he rejoins his old team.

5:42pm

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan the first player for sale.

5:35pm

Indian cricket CEO Rahul Johri addresses the room, the start of the auction just moments away.

5:26pm

Around five minutes until the auction begins. The first batch of marquee players includes the likes of Starc, Gayle and Ben Stokes. Kane Williamson is the first Kiwi up, in marquee group two.

4:59pm

Not long to go now, former Black Caps captain and now coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming, is in attendance.

4:30pm

Right then, the first group to be auctioned off are the "marquee players." The only Kiwi in the first group is Kane Williamson, who will be the 16th player up for sale.

Before him, the likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc will be up, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the first player up for sale.
 

4:00pm

After a season where the Black Caps have conquered all before them, several players may find themselves with considerably heavier pockets.

A total of 24 Kiwis are up for sale, with returning veterans Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and Trent Boult looking to pick up new deals, while the top ranked batting and bowling duo of Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi are hopeful of their first IPL stints.

The Black Caps' star is in hot demand and could be in line for a lucrative payday.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's not just Kiwi players that'll be up for grabs for the eight franchises though, with 578 players in total on offer.

Foreign superstars such as Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc are just some of the names who'll also be in line for a whopping sum, should their services be purchased.

The Indian Premier League auction begins at 4:30pm NZT.

