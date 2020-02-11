LIVE: Indian middle order sets platform for big total after Neesham strikes for NZ

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third and final ODI between the Black Caps and India from Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.

Mayank Agarwal was bowled by Kyle Jamieson. Source: Photosport

India 217/4 (Rahul 76, Pandey 26) after 40 overs

India are almost perfectly placed to launch in the final 10 overs at Bay Oval after Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey added 55 for the fifth wicket.

Rahul moved through to 76 off 87 balls while Pandey has played some nice shots as he reached 26 from 33.

India 165/4 (Rahul 47, Pandey 3) after 31 overs

Jimmy Neesham has struck to end a 100-run fourth-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

The fourth-wicket stand, which came at a good clip in just over 18 overs, has set the platform for India to score a total above 300.

Colin de Grandhomme took a good catch coming forward at midwicket to remove Iyer for 62 after the Neesham delivery caught the leading edge.

India 77/3 (Iyer 17, Rahul 8) after 15 overs

New Zealand have made almost a dream start to the final ODI with Prithvi Shaw run out in the 13th over.

The opener was the third Indian batsmen to go for a sparkling 40, falling to a great running throw from the boundary from Colin de Grandhomme.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson knocked over Mayank Agarwal's off stump with a peach of a delivery that moved away sharply to beat the Indian opener as he tried to work the ball through the leg side.