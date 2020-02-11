LIVE: Imperious Guptill brings up 50 as NZ make dream start in pursuit of India's 297

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the third and final ODI between the Black Caps and India from Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.

Martin Guptill. Source: Photosport

NZ 78/0 (Guptill 55, Nicholls 21) after 11 overs

Martin Guptill has showed all his class to smash 55 from just 31 balls as New Zealand made a dream start to the run chase at the Bay Oval.

Guptill was in complete control six boundaries and four sixes in his sublime innings.

One short-arm pull of Jasprit Bumrah and an off drive for four were particularly memorable.

The platform means NZ need 219 runs required from 39 overs at a required rate of a little over 5.5 runs per over.

India 296/7 (Jadeja 8, Saini 8) after 50 overs

New Zealand have prevented India from scoring a total above 300 after taking a flurry of wickets at the death.

With a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket and then a 107-run fifth-wicket stand, India appeared on track for a total above 300.

In the 47th over, the Black Caps would remove KL Rahul for 112 with Kyle Jamieson taking a good catch coming in from long off to give Hamish Bennett the wicket.

The ball before Jamieson had put down an easy chance above his head that he parried for six.

Manish Pandey would go the ball after Rahul, with Mitchell Santner taking a good catch at long on.

From there, India would struggle through to 296 as Bennett impressed with his variety of slower balls.

India 217/4 (Rahul 76, Pandey 26) after 40 overs

India are almost perfectly placed to launch in the final 10 overs at Bay Oval after Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey added 55 for the fifth wicket.

Rahul moved through to 76 off 87 balls while Pandey has played some nice shots as he reached 26 from 33.

India 165/4 (Rahul 47, Pandey 3) after 31 overs

Jimmy Neesham has struck to end a 100-run fourth-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

The fourth-wicket stand, which came at a good clip in just over 18 overs, has set the platform for India to score a total above 300.

Colin de Grandhomme took a good catch coming forward at midwicket to remove Iyer for 62 after the Neesham delivery caught the leading edge.

India 77/3 (Iyer 17, Rahul 8) after 15 overs

New Zealand have made almost a dream start to the final ODI with Prithvi Shaw run out in the 13th over.

The opener was the third Indian batsmen to go for a sparkling 40, falling to a great running throw from the boundary from Colin de Grandhomme.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson knocked over Mayank Agarwal's off stump with a peach of a delivery that moved away sharply to beat the Indian opener as he tried to work the ball through the leg side.