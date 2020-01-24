Live: Guptill screamer removes Kohli as NZ fight back defending 203

Welcome to 1 NEWS' online coverage of the first of five T20s between the Black Caps and India from Eden Park.

India - 165/4 (Iyer 23, Pandey 10) after 16 overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Sodhi completes his fourth over, which cost 14. 39 off 24 now required. Who can execute under pressure?

India - 144/4 (Iyer 11, Pandey 0) after 14 overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Sodhi has his second wicket! Southee took the catch running around from long on to dismiss the left-hander Dube, who mistimed the shot off a wrong'un from Sodhi. India need 10 an over, 60 off 36.

India - 121/3 (Iyer 2, Dube 0) after 11.1 overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Martin Guptill has taken an absolute screamer to remove Virat Kohli. After a chipped shot into the outfield, Guptill sprinted in to take a sensational low catch.

India - 115/2 (Kohli 42, Iyer 0) after 10 overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Sodhi and Southee have combined to take a much-needed wicket. Rahul goes for 56 trying to launch a six down the ground off the leggie. It took the outside half of the bat and Southee took a good catch running in from long off. He looked to blame the lights for an early misjudgement.

India - 107/1 (Rahul 53, Kohli 39) after nine overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Another huge miss in that over from NZ, who have given Kohli a let off. This time it was Sodhi, who virtually didn't lay a hand on a skier at third man. To add insult, the over from Tickner cost 16.

India - 65/1 (Rahul 29, Kohli 26) after six overs chasing NZ's 203/5

New Zealand will rue a missed run out in that over. They had two chances to remove Rahul but Southee missed with a direct hit and then a second shy also missed with Rahul still short of his ground.

Rahul took Southee for a six and then a four in the previous over. India are three short of where NZ were at the same stage and the tourists have also lost a wicket.

India - 41/1 (Rahul 13 Kohli 18) after four overs chasing NZ's 203/5

An ominous couple of overs from Kohli, who smashed a four off Bennett and then a six off Tickner.

India - 21/1 (Rahul 11, Kohli 1) after two overs chasing NZ's 203/5

Santner strikes in an expensive second over. A change of pace deceived Sharma, who skied an attempted slog sweet. The over cost 17 though after Southee's opening over went for four.

NZ - 203/5 (Taylor 54, Santner 2) after 20 overs

NZ will have to defend 203. All class from Taylor, who brought up his 50 in the final over. Equally classy innings from Williamson and Munro. It's over to the bowlers now.

NZ - 182/5 (Taylor 35, Santner 0) after 18 overs

Williamson brought up a brilliant half-century in the 17th over and then departed, undone by a nice piece of bowling from Chahal after three boundaries in the four balls previous.

Siefert went for 1, another victim of the brilliance of Bumrah and his slower bal, which might be unrivalled in world cricket.

NZ - 165/3 (Williamson 39, Taylor 30) after 16 overs

Absolute class from Taylor! A huge six and then four in a Jadeja over that cost 13. Then 22 comes off a Shami over including two massive maximums from Taylor.

NZ - 130/3 (Williamson 32, Taylor 3) after 14 overs

Williamson was given a big life that over. It ended up being six, but Chahal would have taken the NZ captain at deep square had he been on the rope, and not five metres off it. Nine off the over.

NZ - 117/3 (Williamson 21, Taylor 0) after 12.2 overs

India have gone bang-bang after a big couple of overs for New Zealand. They lost Colin Munro in the 12th over when he picked out deep square leg. Then Colin de Grandhomme has gone for a duck, caught at short fine leg trying to flick the ball off Jadeja.

NZ - 95/1 (Munro 52, Williamson 7) after 10.1 overs

Williamson breaks ther shackles by coming down the wicket and hitting a six over long off to end the 10th over. Munro brings up his 50 with a back cut for four off the leggie.

NZ - 81/1 (Munro 45, Williamson 0) after eight overs

Guptill goes in that over! He tried to pull away a short ball off Dube with Rohit Sharma taking a nice catch at deep square leg. The opener threw the ball up to himself as he overbalanced and touched the rope before completing the catch.

NZ - 68/0 (Guptill 28, Munro 34) after six overs

NZ has made a dream start, going at over 11 an over for the powerplay. Guptill ended it with a huge six off Shami. The leg-spinner Chahal coming into the attack now.

NZ - 44/0 (Guptill 10, Munro 31) after four overs

Another huge over from Munro, 18 off it, including another six, this time over long on.

NZ - 19/0 (Guptill 10, Munro 8) after two overs

Munro launches a lovely six over long off to finish the second over. A great start from the NZ openers.

7.25pm - New Zealand have handed Hamish Bennett a T20 debut with Daryl Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn missing out on the XI.

7.20pm - Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bowl.

Black Caps: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), de Grandhomme, Taylor, Siefert (wk), Santner, Southee, Tickner, Sodhi, Bennett