LIVE: Guptill run-out has Black Caps under pressure in third ODI against Pakistan

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan from University Oval, Dunedin.

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan Source: Photosport

12:28pm: 20.1 overs, NZ 84/2 - Williamson 30*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Guptill's run out next ball! Williamson hits one into the deep, and the batsmen run a single. Guptill's ball watching at the striker's end, and doesn't see Williamson coming back for the second. He tries to make his ground, but falls short as Shadab removes the bails. Guptill goes for 45, Ross Taylor the new man.

12:25pm: 20 overs, NZ 83/1 - Guptill 45*, Williamson 29*

Williamson has started to find his scoring touch, hitting a couple of boundaries and scoring singles easier now that the field has gone back. This partnership has moved to 68 from 110 balls.

12:04pm: 15 overs, NZ 61/1 - Guptill 36*, Williamson 16*

Shadab Khan comes into the attack as Pakistan turn to spin. Guptill struggles to get the ball away initially, before edging one down to third man for a boundary. The batsmen scamper a single from the last ball.

11:46am: 10 overs, NZ 37/1 - Guptill 22*, Williamson 6*

New Zealand have been sluggish in the first 10 overs. Guptill and Munro started with a bang, scoring a six each with their first scoring shots. However, Munro's dismissal slowed things right down, with both batsmen failing to score at will.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 31/1 - Guptill 19*, Williamson 3*

Williamson has struggled to find any timing so far, however Guptill is providing the impetus at the other end.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 23/1 - Guptill 14*, Williamson 0*

Guptill's hit on the pad, with the ball going through to the keeper, slight appeal from Pakistan but it's turned down, did he get bat on it though? Guptill responds with a back foot punch through cover for two. Eight from the fourth over.

11:08am: 1.4 overs, NZ 15/1, Guptill 6*, Williamson 0*

Munro to take strike now, Faheem Ashraf to bowl. Munro cuts at the second ball, and he's off the mark with a six too! The next ball is punched through cover for two.

WICKET! Munro attacks the next ball but the it's gone straight up! Safraz settles underneath it and holds the catch! Munro goes early for eight, Kane Williamson the new man.

11:04am: 1 over, NZ 7/0 - Guptill 6*, Munro 0*

Right then, here we go! Amir's first ball is defended by Guptill before the second ball is a wide down leg to open New Zealand's account. The fifth ball of the over is flicked off Guptill's pad for six, and it's been caught in the crowd! One lucky punter has picked up $50,000 with Guptill's first scoring shot.

10:57am

Pakistan have finished their warm-up, and are in a huddle on the edge of the boundary. This is do or die for the tourists to keep the series alive. The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players.

Martin Guptill takes guard for the Black Caps, Mohammad Amir will take the new ball.

10:35am

New Zealand are unchanged, with Todd Astle keeping his place ahead of Colin de Grandhomme. Meanwhile, Pakistan welcome back Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Todd Astle, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.



10:32am

Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bat first. The Black Caps skipper says he wants to get first use of the dry-looking pitch. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

10:30am

Good morning! University Oval is a picture this morning, a slight covering of cloud - but (fingers crossed) no rain. Both captains out for the toss shortly.

PRE MATCH

After two rain affected matches, New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five match series, looking to seal the series with a win today, as well as bring up their 10th straight victory across all formats.

The stats don't read well for Pakistan, with the Black Caps having claimed victory in their last eight ODI matches against the visitors.

The Black Caps welcome Colin de Grandhomme back into their ranks, with the all-rounder returning from bereavement leave after the passing of his father in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan on the other hand, will be relying on their top order batsmen to stand up today, with the visitors' best batsmen failing to fire so far on their short tour.

The visitors could be aided by the return of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who missed the last match in Nelson.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.