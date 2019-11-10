LIVE: Guptill, Munro lead the way as NZ set England tough chase in 11-over series decider

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's fifth and final T20 between the Black Caps and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

Eng 39/3 (3 overs) Bairstow 11, S. Curran 0 chasing NZ - 146/5 (11)

3 overs - A huge breakthrough to end the over! Morgan goes, he hit it straight up and mid-off pouched it. It came after a great over of hitting from the English skipper.

2 overs - Some class from Bairstow, a beautiful back cut and then a, how to describe it, a lap off a full delivery past short third man. Both went for four.

1.1 overs - Another one goes! Vince chips one to mid-off off Southee. Morgan will come in, needless to say a key period of the match with the English skipper in the middle.

1 overs - A single to finish, nine off it.

0.5 overs - Boult strikes LBW but it's been reviewed by Banton. It's out! Great start for New Zealand. Actually we're just waiting on ball tracking, it's missing leg for mine. It's been given, remaining with the on-field call. That shouldn't be out. Anyway we carry on.

11 overs - Taylor is run out off the last ball in an over where Seifert was also dismissed. England will need just shy of 13.5 an over to claim the series, though there will be some nerves in the New Zealand dressing room in a shortened game.

10 overs - What an over of hitting from Timmy Seifert? Six, six, four to finish the over.

9.1 overs - Munro finds deep midwicket after Sam Curran banged another delivery into the wicket.

9 overs - 10 off it with Munro slapping a slower ball for six down the ground. The Curran brothers will bowl the last two, what can NZ get? 150?

8 overs - Great hitting from Seifert! Back-to-back sixes for the keeper. 15 off it!

7 overs - Six off it plus the wicket off the Mahmood over. Rashid to be the Englishman to bowl three overs.

6.4 overs - CDG is out! He could only find the man on the boundary as he tried to pull a back-of-a-length delivery. Seifert is in now.

6 overs - The wicket and just five from the brilliant Rashid over.

5.1 overs - Guptill goes after finding deep midwicket off the bowling of Rashid. De Grandhomme is coming to the middle.

5 overs - Guptill 50! Off just 19 balls if you don't mind. Munro then pulls one away for six to end the Mahmood over.

4 overs - Guptill launches the leggie for consecutive sixes, the first one was lovely, lofting the ball over the cover boundary.

3 overs - Another huge over, 18 this time off Jordan with Guptill pulling a monstrous six over midwicket. Rashid into the attack.

2 overs - More of the same! Guptill takes 20 off Tom Curran's first including a four and two sixes.

1 overs - What a start! A boundary to Guptill then Munro hit another before dispatching one for six over mid on.

3.59pm - Munro and Guptill are making their way out into the middle. Four bowlers can bowl two overs with a fifth able to bowl five. The all-important powerplay will be three overs so strap yourselves in. Sam Curran to open the bowling...

3.58pm - The players are out on the field observing a moment's silence for Remembrance Day. Eden Park is bathed in sunshine as well.

3.40pm - And we've just had confirmation it will an 11-overs-a-side game.

3.35pm - The covers are off, the stumps are going in, the start of play is scheduled for 4pm.

3.15pm - We have until 4.47pm to get a game underway, at that point it will abandoned. We're also in the territory where we are losing overs from the match. On a positive, there is a clear patch for central Auckland on the rain radar.

Source: MetService

2.45pm - That's the rain radar at 2.21pm but it's pouring in Auckland now.

2.30pm - You get the feeling it will be that sort of day as far as the weather goes. As a rain radar fanatic, there's a band of rain moving over central Auckland and then there's a clear patch after that. I'll screenshot it.

2.25pm - A few spots of rain at Eden Park, fingers crossed we can get play underway. Confirmed the covers are on. There will be a slight delay.

2.12pm - Jimmy Neesham and Scott Kuggeleijn have come in for NZ.

2.10pm - England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and will bowl because of the weather around. James Vince, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid come in for England.

1.45pm - Looks like we'l; have cricket, the covers have come off, the teams are warming up and the toss is set for 2.10pm. The goal is to get play underway at 2.30pm. Fingers crossed the rain holds off.

PREVIEW

England celebrate a wicket against the Black Caps in Nelson Source: Photosport

After a crushing loss in the fourth T20 just days ago, the Black Caps get a second chance to win their five-match T20 series against England this afternoon although the weather may have the final say.

England recorded an impressive 76-run win over the Black Caps on Friday to level the series at 2-2 heading into today's game.

However, with ran this morning and showers still about now, the chances of getting a result this afternoon are under threat - especially with the forecast not looking promising either.

Interestingly, history favours England heading into today's encounter with the Black Caps winning just one of their last seven T20s in Auckland - against Sri Lanka in January.

England have won their two previous T20s at the ground too - by 32 runs in 2008 and 40 runs in 2013.

SQUADS

NZL: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner