LIVE: Guptill, Munro get Black Caps off to flying start in T20 finale against Windies

live coverage of the third T20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies from Bay Oval, Tauranga.

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. Source: Photosport

7:37pm: 9 overs, NZ 96/0 - Guptill 37*, Munro 58*

Emrit comes into the attack for his first over in T20 internationals, but Munro belts him for six out over midwicket! That brings up his 50! It comes from 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

He goes again next ball and it's the same result! Munro gets a single third ball to bring Guptill on strike. Emrit does well to only go for four singles from the remainder of the over, 16 from it.

7:31pm: 8 overs, NZ 80/0 - NZ Guptill 34*, Munro 44*

Brathwaite brings himself into the attack, and stems the flow of run for an over. Munro has a nervy moment when he scoops the ball into the leg side from the final delivery of the over.

7:18pm: 4.2 overs, NZ 50/0 - Guptill 22*, Munro 27*

Fifty partnership! Ashley Nurse comes into the attack and Munro welcomes him with back-to-back boundaries to raise the half-century stand!

7:16pm: 4 overs, NZ 42/0 - Guptill 22*, Munro 19*

Guptill takes the attack to Badree in the fourth over, hitting the leg-spinner for two boundaries. Shai Hope leaves the field for treatment after landing awkwardly going for a catch.

7:07pm: 2 overs, NZ 22/0 - Guptill 11*, Munro 11*

Samuel Badree with the new ball from the other end, Munro on strike. First ball is short and Munro pulls it for six! Munro's picked up where he left off! He goes on the attack again and skies one, it just manages to beat the fielders though, the batsmen get back for two. Four singles to end the second over.

7:04pm: 1 over, NZ 10/0 - Guptill 9*, Munro 1*

First ball is driven perfectly through cover by Guptill! He takes a single from the third ball of the over, bringing Colin Munro on strike after his rapidfire 66 on Monday night. He gets off the mark with a single out to cover from the fifth ball. Guptill times one off his hip to the boundary from the final ball of the first over, 10 from it.

6:57pm

Right, play not far away as the Windies make their way out onto the field. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro emerge now, looking to get the Black Caps off to a solid start. Jerome Taylor to open up, Guptill on strike.

6:34pm

For New Zealand, Trent Boult returns with Seth Rance sitting out. Meanwhile, there are two changes for the tourists, with Jerome Taylor and 36-year old Rayad Emrit making his debut.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracwell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

WI: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Chadwick Walton (wk), 3. Andre Fletcher, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Carlos Brathwaite (c), 7. Rovman Powell, 8. Ashley Nurse, 9. Rayad Emrit, 10. Jerome Taylor, 11. Samuel Badree.

6:30pm

Good evening! The first big news of the day is that the weather has held and there shouldn't be any rain interrupting tonights match. Both captains out in the middle for the toss, Carlos Brathwaite calls incorrectly and Kane Williamson decides that NZ will bat first. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After a washout in the second match on Monday night, the Black Caps head into this third and final clash with the Windies unable to lose the series.

The winless Windies can only draw the series now, after the Black Caps' 47-run victory in Nelson - playing only for pride having been whitewashed in both the Test and ODI series.

For New Zealand, a win tonight will mean that the Black Caps overtake Pakistan to seal the number one Twenty20 international ranking.

As if things weren't bad enough for the Windies, the Black Caps will also welcome Trent Boult back to the side, after his phenomenal display in the recent ODI series demolition, while opener Colin Munro will be looking to better his 23-ball 66 from Monday night.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracwell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.