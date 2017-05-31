LIVE: Guptill fifty drives New Zealand in search of big total against Pakistan

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the fifth and final One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka Source: Getty

12:56pm: 29 overs, NZ 141/2 - Guptill 63*, Taylor 15*

This pair are continuing to build. Guptill is the key to a big total here, with the opener not out with 63. He's being well supported by Taylor, not out at the other end with 15. Their partnership is at 40.

12:38pm: 23 overs, NZ 122/2, Guptill 50*, Taylor 9*

FIFTY! That's the half-century for Guptill! Well played by him so far after Munro left early. He's stepped up and worked for these fifty considering he only has one 6 and four 4s to his name. Really has a chance to stamp his authority here and work towards the ton but he may want to pick up the pace a bit. Black Caps have really slowed things down in the past few overs and allowed Pakistan back into the contest.

12:20pm: 18 overs, NZ 103/2, Guptill 40*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Williamson departs after giving up the easiest of catches. He looks like he can't decide whether he wants to slog this good length delivery or tap it for the easy one - he ends up doing neither and it's the easiest of catches at deep square leg. Fielder hardly had to move. Uncharacteristic from the skipper. Out comes Taylor.

12.10pm: 15 overs, NZ 87/1, Guptill 29*, Williamson 17*

New Zealand slowly turning the scoreboard over as the Skipper and his opener look for options in this second block of 10. Only one four in the last five overs - it shows how defensive Pakistan are being after the early onslaught from Munro.

11:45am: 10 overs, NZ 66/1, Guptill 20*, Williamson 5*

That's 10 overs down and an impressive one for the Black Caps. Williamson taking a bit of time to build some confidence unlike the free-swinging ways of Munro. Guptill is looking for holes but the Pakistan defence is reading it well and covering him off.

11:27am: 6 overs, NZ 52/1, Guptill 15*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! NO! Munro goes one ball after he brings up a fifty partnership with Guptill! He's taken easily at mid-off after top edging Raees' delivery high into the sky. Positive start for the Black Caps, skipper comes out to steady the ship.

11:13am: 3 overs, NZ 28/0 - Guptill 6*, Munro 19*

SIX! Guptill comes to the party and he has LAUNCHED that! Timing is perfect and it's smoked straight down the pitch. That comes after Munro started the over with another two fours and suddenly the Black Caps are 28/0 off just three overs!

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 13/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 10*

Brilliant start from Munro and he already has two boundaries! Both of them are fours but they're already giving Pakistan headaches. His first is a clean drive to start the second over through mid-off and he follows up with the next ball sliced over point.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 0*

We're underway in the Basin! Sun is out, it's only a light wind across the pitch (nothing like the first ODI here!) and Yamin will do the honours for Pakistan. Two slips in place to get things going for Munro.

10:35am: TEAMS

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham, 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Lockie Ferguson

PAK: 1 Umar Amin, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Haris Sohail, 6. Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Aamer Yamin, 9. Shadab Khan, 10. Mohammad Nawaz, 11. Rumman Raees

10:30am: TOSS

NZ have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington today, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"

"While it would be great to win 5-0, 4-1 is still a series win - whatever happens tomorrow we're still going to be in good spirits going into the Twenty20s."

PROJECTED TEAMS

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Todd Astle, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Seth Rance