LIVE: De Grandhomme strikes for NZ but Australia will rue not using a review

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

AUS: 40/1 (Warner 26, Labuschagne 0) after 13 overs

Colin de Grandhomme struck with the last ball of the opening hour but Australian opener Joe Burns will rue not reviewing the LBW decision.

New Zealand's attack made a nervy start to the series with the Australian openers reaching 40 before de Gandhomme trapped Burns in front with the last ball before drinks.

Aleem Dar gave Burns out, but replays showed that the delivery was missing leg stump and a review would have saved Burns.

Kane Williamson handed the new ball to Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson after Australian won the toss and batted in searing heat.

Ferguson proved expensive on debut in his opening spell, his first four overs costing 26.

David Warner continued his superb form to be 26 not out at drinks.

5.32pm - Ferguson will debut, says Kane Williamson, who adds that he would have batted as well.

5.30pm - Australia has won the toss and will bat in searing heat.

5:27pm - According to Fox Cricket, Lockie Ferguson will make his Test debut with Trent Boult not recovering from his rib injury in time to take his place in the XI. We'll have that confirmed at the toss shortly.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitch Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Neil Wagner

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

