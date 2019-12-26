Live: De Grandhomme strikes again to give NZ life ahead of second new ball

Welcome to 1 NEWS Online's live coverage of the historic Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand, the first time the Black Caps have featured in the MCG Test in 32 years.

Aus 216/4 (Smith 63, Head 0) after 73.3 overs

Colin de Grandhomme has struck again, snicking off Matthew Wade.

After going wicket-less in the hour after tea, de Grandhomme struck in the first over lunch to give NZ a well deserved wicket.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The wicket gives the Black Caps hope with the new ball due in just over six overs.

Aus 155/3 (Smith 41, Wade 7) after 55 overs

Steve Smith and Matthew Wade have survived through to tea after Colin de Grandhomme removed Marnus Labuschagne.

Smith said the wicket was playing well for the most part but there was a patch on a length where there was some variable bounce.

That patch accounted for Labuschagne, Smith said in an interview as he walked off for the tea break.

"The pitch has played pretty well, there's probably a patch at either end on a length where Marnus got hit and it went onto the stumps where it's juts popping a bit and bouncing a bit more," Smith said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"So we've just got to be wary there and solid in defence. Other than that it is playing pretty well."

Aus 144/3 (Smith 37, Wade 0) after 50 overs

Colin de Grandhomme removed Marnus Labuschagne with a delivery that surprised the Australian star with bounce.

Labuschagne was attempting to leave the delivery outside off stump, but the ball bounced sharply and struck the Australian No.3 in the elbow before ricocheting on to the stumps.

Signs of variable bounce - with a couple of deliveries bouncing sharply in the first session as well - will be a concern to the Black Caps, who have to bat last on this pitch.

Aus 99/2 (Labuschagne 35, Smith 21) after 40 overs

The Black Caps will rue missing a run out chance after Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith continued to grind away in the first hour after lunch at the MCG.

Kane Williamson missed the chance to remove Labuschagne after feilding a Smith drive at mid off.

With the bowler Tim Southee unable to get back to the stumps after following through, Williamson couldn't hit the stumps with a throw that would have Labuschagne well short.

A short time later, Neil Wagner had a direct hit while fielding at fine leg but Labuschagne just got back in the crease after coming back for two.

Aus 67/2 (Labuschagne 23, Smith 1) after 26 overs

The first session ended with Steve Smith confronting the umpires after he survived a barrage from Neil Wagner just prior to lunch.

As the players left the field for lunch, Smith was animated in a discussion with Nigel Llong, who called a number of deliveries that struck Smith on the body dead, denying the Australians the resulting leg byes.

Smith, who fell to Wagner's leg trap field in Perth, had tried to half-heartedly evade the deliveries that struck him, with Llong judging that he had not tried to evade the deliveries in ruling the balls dead.

If a batsman ducks or tries to evade a delivery in the mind of the umpire but is struck on the body, the batting team are allowed to score the leg byes.

Aus 61/2 (Labuschagne 15, Smith 0) after 21.2 overs

Tim Southee has taken a brilliant catch in the slips to remove David Warner off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Wagner found the outside edge after Warner played a drive without going forward.

From there, Southee at second slip did the rest, diving to his right in front of Ross Taylor to take the juggling catch with his right hand.

Aus 31/1 (Warner 21, Labuschagne 8) after 13 overs

Australia have stabilised their innings after losing Joe Burns to Trent Boult in the first over.

New Zealand's attack beat the bat on several occasions in the first hour as they got the ball to seam and swing in helpful conditions.

Unfortunately they couldn't find the edge with David Warner looking in good form as he stroked 21 from 36.

Marnus Labuschagne battled nerves at the start of his innings, driving loosely as he played and missed several times, before getting more comfortbale as he made eight from 41 balls.

Trent Boult dismissed Joe Burns in the first over. Source: Associated Press

Aus 1/1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 0) after 1 overs

12.36pm - Trent Boult has returned with a bang, removing Joe Burns with a cracking inswinger in the first over.

The decision from Kane Williamson to bowl looked to be correct with Boult immediately getting the ball to swing in overcast conditions in Melbourne. After David Warner got a single to get off the mark, Boult went straight through Burns with a ball that swung in sharply.

12.02pm - Tim Paine says he's not sure what he would have done if he won the toss while James Pattinson comes in for Josh Hazlewood.

12.00pm - Kane Williamson has won the toss and will bowl in overcast conditions at the MCG. Trent Boult and Tom Blundell come into the side for Lockie Ferguson and Jeet Raval respectively. It will be a huge job for Boult first up.

Preview:

The Black Caps have no room to be overawed by the occasion after slumping to a 296-run defeat in Perth as they seek to keep their hopes of securing New Zealand's second series victory in Australia.

Helping them in that bid is Trent Boult, who returns from injury to replace Lockie Ferguson.

The main improvement New Zealand will need to make, however, is with the bat after being bowled out for 166 and 171 in Perth.