LIVE: De Grandhomme on fire in the Basin, brings up quick fifty as Black Caps' lead grows rapidly against Windies

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

5:06pm: 107 overs NZ 348/6 - De Grandhomme 50*, Bliundell 25*

FIFTY! De Grandhomme is having a cracking afternoon! Brings up his half-ton off just 44 balls! He gets the milestone with a single to midwicket but he's been dangerous so far with his aggressive play and it's working. Six 4s and one big 6 over midwicket. Blundell is finding his groove too with some classy hook shots. Great parntership here by NZ and they're moving the score along VERY quickly.

NZ lead by 214 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the first innings.

4:40pm: 101 overs NZ 302/6 - De Grandhomme 25*, Blundell 4*

De Grandhomme brings up 300 for NZ as angles a drive through midwicket for four. Lovely shot. Blundell looking rather confident here although Windies aren't really pressuring him considering it's his debut. Another 50 or so runs here and you start to wonder if the Black Caps might look to call it a day and give themselves a chance to wrap this one up early.

NZ lead by 168 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the first innings.

4:20pm: 96 overs NZ 281/6 - De Grandhomme 8*, Blundell 0*

WICKET! The Windies strike again! Cummins gets his second of the session after bowling Santner clean. Sneaks one through the defence and sends the bails flying. Looks like Santner was playing for the angle but the inside edge has cost him. Blundell has come in and gotten his first international runs with a four. Healthy outside edge races away through the gully.

NZ lead by 147 runs with 4 wickets remaining in the first innings.

4:15pm: 94 overs NZ 280/5 - Santner 16*, De Grandhomme 8*

WICKET! Down goes Nicholls. Windies have gone back to their pace attack after accepting the new ball and it's worked. He's takend at fine leg after trying to whipe the ball away but it carries to Gabriel and he brings it in. Bit of a juggle but an out's an out. De Grandhomme comes in firing and get's two fours to end the over.

NZ lead by 146 runs with 5 wickets remaining in the first innings.

3:45pm: 92 overs NZ 267/4 - Nicholls 66*, Santner 12*

That's tea and it's been a slow innings since Taylor's dismissal. Nicholls slowly working away with Santner finding his groove. Unfortunate for Taylor who took his chances but still looking like an impressive innings for NZ.

NZ lead by 133 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the first innings.

3:08pm: 84 overs NZ 236/4 - Nicholls 50*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Taylor is out! Just seven runs short of his 17th test century which would have equaled Crowe and Williamson's record for the Black Caps.



2:56pm: 82 overs NZ 232/3 - Taylor 93*, Nicholls 46*

Taylor is nearing his 17th Test century, which will place him level with Williamson and Martin Crowe as the most ever by a New Zealander.

2:26pm: 74.1 overs, NZ 209/3 - Taylor 77*, Nicholls 39*

Nicholls cuts Chase out to deep point for a single, and that brings up the 100 partnership between him and Taylor. It's come in good time, and pushed the lead out to 75 runs.

2:08pm: 70 overs, NZ 200/3 - Taylor 73*, Nicholls 35*

200 up for NZ! Taylor punches a single towards mid off and the batsmen scamper through for one. That also brings up 14,000 runs for Taylor across all formats for New Zealand. Black Caps lead by 66, this pair have added 91.

1:58pm: 68 overs, NZ 194/3 - Taylor 70*, Nicholls 32*

Nicholls stars to find a bit of touch. Roston Chase comes around the wicket to the left hander, who punishes some sloppy bowling for back to back boundaries. The partnership is now 85, NZ lead by 60.

1:47pm: 65 overs, NZ 183/3 - Taylor 67*, Nicholls 24*

We're back for the afternoon session. Jason Holder will again open with the ball, around the wicket to Ross Taylor. Taylor pushes a ball on middle stump out to point for the first runs of the session.

Nicholls to face now, and he goes first ball! Holder with a short one that Nicholls swings at, he gets an edge through to the keeper. Hang on though, he's overstepped! Holder's bowled a no-ball! Nicholls is a lucky man.

1:04pm: 64 overs, NZ 181/3 - Taylor 66*, Nicholls 24*

Lunch. New Zealand's morning. They've added 96 runs for the loss of only Raval. Ross Taylor leading the players off the field. A 28th half-century from him. The Black Caps lead by 47 runs, with seven wickets in hand going into the break. We'll be back in around 40 minutes for the afternoon session.

12:58pm: 63 overs, NZ 178/3 - Taylor 65*, Nicholls 22*

This pair starting to look comfortable now. Taylor in particular is looking ominous, moving along to 65, while Nicholls is unbeaten on 22. The partnership is now 69, NZ lead by 44.

12:34pm: 56.4 overs, NZ 159/3 - Taylor 50*, Nicholls 20*

Fifty for Taylor! He plays a vicious hook shot off Gabriel that the fielder has no chance of stopping. It comes from 87 balls with six fours. NZ lead by 25. That's the fifty partnership between these two as well.

12:26pm: 55 overs, NZ 149/3 - Taylor 45*, Nicholls 15*

The Windies bowlers are starting to lose their way since drinks. This partnership between Taylor and Nicholls has quickly swelled to 40 runs from just 49 balls. Taylor is starting to find his groove, as Roston Chase comes into the attack for a bit of spin.

12:05pm: 52 overs, NZ 135/4 - Taylor 39*, Nicholls 9*

Roach steams into Taylor, who flicks another one off his hip for a single and New Zealand take the lead. That's 50 runs already this morning, the Windies have been their own worst enemy so far, going at just under four an over. That'll be drinks.

12:02pm: 51 overs, NZ 134/3 - Taylor 38*, Nicholls 9*

Shannon Gabriel comes around the wicket to Nicholls and bowls a short one into his ribs. Nicholls flicks it in the air out to the square leg boundary - a risky shot, but the Windies have no fielders out on Nicholls' leg side. That boundary brings the scores level.

11:56am: 50 overs, NZ 125/3 - Taylor 33*, Nicholls 5*

Taylor smokes back to back boundaries through the covers off the bowling of Roach! He's handled the short ball well this morning and pounces when Roach pitches the ball up. Nicholls is at the other end, having made a somewhat nervy start, hitting his first ball to the boundary, before tentatively playing his next few balls, he's currenly on five.

NZ still nine behind.

11:42am: 47.1 overs, NZ 109/3 - Taylor 22*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Kemar Roach comes back into the attack and strikes first ball to get rid of Raval! He pitches one on middle, that just moves slightly away from the left hander going through to Dowrich behind the stumps. Raval departs for 42, Henry Nicholls the new man.

11:40am: 47 overs, NZ 109/2 - Raval 42*, Taylor 22*

Holder comes around the wicket to Taylor in a surprise twist, with men out on the boundary catching both sides of the wicket. The plan is obvious, with Holder banging short balls in at Taylor the way Wagner did yesterday. The fifth ball of the over takes the shoulder of the bat and balloons up in the air but no one's catching in close! Taylor gets lucky as he plays out a maiden over.

NZ trail by 25, the partnership between Raval and Taylor is 41.

11:25am: 44 overs, NZ 104/2 - Raval 40*, Taylor 20*

Raval hammers another pull shot off Cummins, this time he gets all of it and it sails away to the boundary. The partnership between this pair is now 36, NZ still trail by 30.

11:08am: 40 overs, NZ 96/2 - Raval 36*, Taylor 16*

Miguel Cummins takes the ball from the other end. First ball of the over is on Taylor's pads and he clips it through the leg side for one. Last ball of the over is short and Raval pulls, the batsmen come back for two.

11:03am: 39 overs, NZ 93/2 - Raval 34*, Taylor 15*

Straight away Holder takes the edge of Raval's bat! The ball drops just short of gully, good bounce first up from Holder. Raval gets one on his hip second ball, tucking it away for the first run of the day.

Taylor on strike now, the ball's pitched up and Taylor drives! The ball stops just short of the boundary and the batsmen come back for three. Fifth ball of the over to Raval is pitched up and now Raval drives! He sends the ball straight back past Holder to the boundary, an expensive over first up for the Windies.

10:59am

Right, here we go. Raval on strike for the first ball of the day. Jason Holder will open up with the ball. New Zealand trail by 49.

10:57am

The Windies are out on the pitch. Captain Jason Holder leads a team huddle before they take their positions. Taylor and Raval now make their way to the middle. Play just moments away now.

10:41am

There's a slightly darker colour on the pitch today, however - there are still green patches scattered across the surface. That should be enough to give the Windies' bowling attack something to work with before the inevitable happens, with the pitch flattening out into a batsman's paradise.

10:30am

Things are looking good to start with here on day two! Both sides out completing their warm ups, it's going to be a big day in the field for the Windies if they're to put up any kind of fight. A slight cloud covering over the ground could help the bowlers early on, but it'll be up to Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval to get New Zealand off to a good start this morning.

Play to get underway in half an hour.

PRE MATCH

After a stunning opening day that saw Neil Wagner pick up career-best figures of 7/39 to skittle the tourists for a measly 134, the Black Caps find themselves 85/2 in their reply.

Opener Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson are back in the sheds, while the current pair of Ross Taylor and Jeet Raval are both at the crease, in search of some significant personal milestones.

Taylor, unbeaten on day one with 12 runs to his name, is seeking a 17th Test hundred - which would see him draw level with skipper Williamson and the legendary Martin Crowe on the list for most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

Raval on the other hand, not out at the other end with 29 runs, is looking for his first Test match ton, having passed 50 five times so far in his eight appearances without reaching three figures.