LIVE: England win the toss, send Black Caps in to bat in second T20 in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this afternoon's second Twenty20 between the Black Caps and England in Wellington.

NZ 96/3 - de Grandhomme 28, Taylor 0

10 overs - CDG with a towering six! It's gone 20 rows back. The Rashid over cost 11.

9.1 overs - Guptill is gone! Horrible dismissal as well as he picked out the man at backward square after Rashid again dropped short.

9 overs - A huge over from CDG! He smashes Brown for back-to-back sixes in an over that cost 14.

8 overs - Rashid comes into the attack and is expensive with the over costing 11, including one six from Guptill when the leggie dragged one down.

7 overs - Six runs and the wicket from the Mahmood over.

6.3 overs - Seifert goes! He tried to ramp it and only succeeded in ramping it straight to Billings. He goes for 16. That brings in de Grandhomme.

6 overs - The power play ends with another eventful over. Guptill was put down twice, once by keeper Billings after gloving a short ball down the leg side and the second time by Vince on the boundary. Vince did make a great effort it must be said.

5 overs - What an eventful over! Seifert cleared the ropes and then was dropped at point! A simple chance it must be said. All that came after back-to-back boundaries from Guptill. The over from Brown cost 17.

3 overs - Munro goes! The left-hander came down the wicket and tried to whip a straight delivery through the leg side but he was trapped in front by Curran.

TOSS

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England skipper Eoin Morgan's comments: "Looks a pretty good wicket," he says. "It's about reinforcing the positives from the other day. Tom Curran's being rested, he's just back from a side strain so we're managing his workload, and Saqib Mahmood comes in. He offers a bit up front and a bit at the end."

Black Caps captain Tim Southee in response: "Looks a pretty good wicket," he says. "It's about reinforcing the positives from the other day. Tom Curran's being rested, he's just back from a side strain so we're managing his workload, and Saqib Mahmood comes in. He offers a bit up front and a bit at the end."

PREVIEW

The Black Caps are looking to even the five-match series against England today after being crushed in Christchurch just two days ago.

They have history on their side helping them, with the Black Caps winning the last five T20s at the Cake Tin heading into today's match - a streak stretching back to 2014.

A high-scoring game can be expected in the sunny capital, with seamers conceding 9.53 runs per over, while spinners have gone at 8.85 in the last two games.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Jimmy Neesham, 8 Mitch Santner, 9 Tim Southee (captain), 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Lockie Ferguson