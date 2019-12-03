LIVE: England trying to break Williamson-Taylor partnership with wet weather yet to intervene on final day

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of day five of the second Test between the Black Caps and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

10:45am: NZL 103/2 - Williamson 43, Taylor 32*

DROPPED! England's first chance to break up this key partnership goes begging as a Stokes ball edged off Williamson's gloves behind is dropped by keeper Pope. Shorter delivery down the legside and it beats Williamson. Sails through to Pope who dives to his left and can't bring in the regulation catch. To rub salt in the wound, Williamson smacks a four off the final ball of the over.

NZL lead by two runs with eight wickets remaining.

10:30am: NZL 96/2 - Williamson 37*, Taylor 31

Despite talks of poor weather, it's only overcast in Hamilton at the moment so the players are out for an early start this morning. Williamson taking the first ball of the day from Curran.

NZL trail by five runs with eight wickets remaining.

10:25am: PREVIEW

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor punch gloves during day 4 of the second Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park. Source: Getty

After four days of wrestling for control of the second Test in Hamilton, the weather could have the final say on today's result and therefore the series between the Black Caps and England.

With the Black Caps 96/2 and five runs behind England's first innings total of 476 heading into today's play, New Zealand are holding out for a draw that will hand them a series win after winning last week's first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Black Caps anchors Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had to fend off England's attack for 26 overs last night after openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval were dismissed cheaply, but did so to set up a Kiwi block-a-thon today.

Williamson is currently 37 not out from 97 balls and Taylor is not far behind on 31 from 76.

The duo will look to grind this partnership for as long as they can with the wet weather forecast in Hamilton also likely to help out.

Despite those odds though, England skipper Joe Root is still backing his men to find a series-tying win.

"The frustrating thing is that the forecast isn't great, hence why we tried to speed things up towards the back end of our innings," Root said.