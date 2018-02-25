LIVE: England strike early as Colin Munro goes cheaply in ODI series opener

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and England from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

6.28pm: 3 overs, NZ 12/1 - Guptill 6, Williamson 0

FOUR! Willey bowls to Martin Guptill and he times his shot to perfection. Guptill hits straight past the bowler for four.

6.24pm: 2 overs, NZ 6/1 - Guptill 0, Munro 6

WICKET! Woakes bowls to Colin Munro and he charges down the ground. He edges it to the keeper - a dissappointing way to start the run chase. England strike early and Kane Williamson joins Guptill at the crease.

6.15pm: NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0, Munro 0

And we are back underway with NZ needing 286 runs to win their ODI series opener against England.

5.31pm: 50 overs, ENG 285/8 - Willey 12, Curran 0

England were unlucky not to reach over 300 runs after their innings with the bat. But it was the bowling of Tim Southee and Trent Boult late in the innings which forced the English side to only reach 285, New Zealand need 286 runs to win their ODI series opener against England.

5.28pm: 50 overs, ENG 284/8 - Buttler 79, Willey 11

WICKET! It's a yorker from Tim Southee and Willey hits it back down the pitch, Buttler races down to re-take strike but Southee reaches to his right and gets the ball with one hand. Southee runs it to the stumps and Buttler's excellent innings with the bat is over.

5.24pm: 49 overs, ENG 272/7 - Buttler 72, Willey 6

SIX! Not the way Trent Boult would have wanted to finish his over as Buttler launches a big six to end the over.

5.14pm: 47 overs, ENG 253/7 - Buttler 60, Woakes 11

Black Caps Trent Boult appeals during the first ODI Cricket match between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

WICKET! Trent Boult shows excellent reactions after bowling to Woakes. He makes a great catch, England are on the ropes with only three overs remaining in the innings.

5.09pm: 46 overs, ENG 247/6 - Buttler 60, Woakes 6

Tim Southee is creating all sorts of headaches for England, he lets in four runs and a wide. Southee debates with the umpire whether his first delivery was a wide, he smiles after his last ball of the over.

5.01pm: 45 overs, ENG 237/6 - Buttler 53, Woakes 4

DROPPED! Ish Sodhi bowls to Woakes and he hits it straight up in the air. Nicholls gets to the ball but it slips out of his fingers, he lies flat on his face after doing so good to get under the ball. Another missed opportunity for the Black Caps.

4.54pm: 42 overs, ENG 229/6 - Buttler 49, Woakes 0

4.35pm: 38 overs, ENG 192/5 - Buttler 40, Ali 2

A tidy over from Trent Boult who lets in two runs and bowls a wide in his over with the ball. The run rate has declined to just 4 runs an over after the dismissal of Joe Root. There is 12 more overs remaining in this innings.

4.21pm: 34.4 overs, ENG 181/5 - Buttler 32, Root 71

WICKET! Colin Munro comes into the bowling attack for NZ and he's bowled him. He celebrates big knowing how crucial it was to dismiss England's danger man Joe Root. It's a knuckle ball from Munro, his delivery is full and angled in at off stump and he hits offstump. A well earned wicket for Munro.

4.18pm: 33.5 overs, ENG 178/4 - Buttler 31, Root 69

DROPPED! Mitch Santner dives to his right and almost pulls off a sensational catch. It was a screamer and Santner is unable to hold onto the ball. A sigh of relief from Joe Root - Root and Buttler are building a solid partnership at the moment for England.

4.08pm: 31.4 overs, ENG 167/4 - Buttler 23, Root 66

RAINING SIXES! Ish Sodhi bowls to Jos Buttler and he smashes three sixes in row. He is on fire for England. Sodhi doesn't look at all happy after leaking in 19 runs in the over so far.

3.55pm: 28 overs, ENG 139/4 - Stokes 12, Root 61

OUT! Mitch Santner bowls to Ben Stokes and he hits it straight up in the air. Ross Taylor is under it and he makes a comfortable catch to dismiss Stokes.

3:48pm: 27 overs, ENG 126/3 - Stokes 10, Root 50

FIFTY! Joe Root picks up his 27th half century. An excellent knock from the English batsman. A great way to bring up his half ton, he waits very late and runs this into the ground off the face of the bat to beat third man.

3:46pm: 26 overs, ENG 121/3 - Stokes 9, Root 46

3:35pm: 23 overs, ENG 109/3 - Stokes 2, Root 41

DROPPED! Another missed chance for the Black Caps as Ben Stokes hits the ball straight back at Trent Boult, he manages to get a hand to the ball but it's too much for the NZ to handle. Ish Sodhi dropped an earlier catch in the 18th over to get rid of Jason Roy.

3:29pm: 21.4 overs, ENG 104/3 - Morgan 8, Root 38

WICKET! Ish Sodhi has tossed it up and his delivery dips onto a middle stump line. Eoin Morgan falls for the trap as he edges it straight to mid-off where Tim Southee makes a safe catch.

3:20pm: 19.1 overs, ENG 89/2 - Roy 45, Root 31

OUT! A beautiful delivery by Mitchell Santer to Roy and the Black Caps get rid of England's danger man. It's an arm ball by Santner and the Kiwi spinner sneaks the ball through which hits leg stump. The lack of foot movement from Roy didn't help the English batsman. A much needed wicket for New Zealand, Roy won't be happy coming up short of reaching a half century.

3:14pm: 18 overs, ENG 84/1 - Roy 45, Root 30

SIX! Ish Sodhi's last ball of the over his smashed out of the park by Roy over long-on. An unfortunate way to end the over for Sodhi after a great start with the ball. He will be rueing a missed opportunity to dismiss Roy earlier in the over after dropping a difficult catch which Roy hit straight down the ground at speed.

3:10pm: 17.4 overs, ENG 78/1 - Roy 39, Root 30

Ish Sodhi bowls to Roy and he tosses it up outside off. Roy smacks it to the right of short cover but Martin Guptill comes up with a great stop in the field. Great commitment shown by Guptill to stop England's batsman scoring easy runs.

3:05pm: 15.4 overs, ENG 72/1 - Roy 35, Root 28

FOUR! Ish Sodhi bowls to Jason Roy - he gets a half-volley outside off and the ball goes over Sodhi's head. England score seven runs in that over from Sodhi.

2:54pm: 13 overs, ENG 54/1 - Roy 26, Root 24

Roy and Root are happy to keep their run rate ticking over with singles. They score five runs off Colin de Grandhomme's second over with the ball. The Black Caps will now see if the ball spins early as they bring Ish Sodhi into the bowling attack.

2:46pm: 11 overs, ENG 44/1 - Roy 22, Root 18

The English batsmen are slowly getting into their groove with the bat. Colin de Grandhomme does well in his first over with the ball for the Black Caps - does his job and lets in only three runs.

2:39pm: 9 overs, ENG 34/1 - Roy 16, Root 14

Tim Southee produces another good over for the Black Caps with the ball, he lets in only two runs. The Black Caps are set to introduce their spinner into the attack - Mitchell Santner.

2:35pm: 8 overs, ENG 33/1 - Roy 16, Root 13

FOUR! Trent Boult bowls to Root and he just edges it past second slip! The ball races away for four, but the Black Caps cames oh so close to grabbing their second wicket of the afternoon. Excellent bowling from Boult.

2:27pm: 6.1 overs, ENG 19/1 - Roy 14, Root 1

FOUR! Tim Southee bowls to Roy and he gets an inside edge which zooms past of the left of Black Caps' wicketkeeper Tom Latham, he tries to regather it but he dives too late and the ball races away for four.

2:25pm: 6 overs, ENG 14/1 - Roy 9, Root 1

The England batsman are struggling to get any rythm and momentum after a soild bowling attack from New Zealand's pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

2:20pm: 5 overs, ENG 12/1 - Roy 8, Root 0

A solid over from Black Caps' fast bowler Tim Southee who only lets in two runs.

2:15pm: 4 overs, ENG 10/1 - Roy 6, Bairstow 4

WICKET! An easy catch from Ross Taylor in the slips after a sublime delivery from Trent Boult. And the Black Caps have their first wicket. Bairstow looks absolutely filthy after he edged it straight into the mits of Ross Taylor.

2:07pm: 2 overs, ENG 4/0 - Roy 0*, Bairstow 4*

Trent Boult with the ball from the other end, Bairstow on strike. Boult produces a perfect inswinging yorker first ball that Bairstow does well to get bat on.

Second ball is short and wide, but Bairstow plays and misses. Another play and miss next ball, great start from the Black Caps' pace attack. Bairstow defends the next ball to mid off.

Bouncer next ball from Boult but Bairstow's up to the task, pulling to square leg for four, first runs of the match! Final ball of the second over is defended to mid on.

2:03pm: 1 over, ENG 0/0 - Roy 0*, Bairstow 0*

First ball is on the money from Southee, Roy defends into the offside. A bit of shape away from Roy second ball, he gets forward to cover the movement, defending to mid on. Third ball of the over is short, Roy plays off the back foot, straight to Guptill at point inside the circle.

Southee comes a bit wider next ball, looking to shape the ball away, Roy defends again. Another dot ball with the fifth ball, good pressure already from Southee. Final ball of the over is pushed to midwicket for no run. First over is a maiden from Southee.

1:59pm

Right then, all set to get underway at Seddon Park! Jason Roy on strike for England, Tim Southee with the ball for the Black Caps.

1:54pm

Both sides make their way out onto the field for the national anthems.

1:45pm

The crowd slowly but surely making their way into the ground before the first ball in around 15 minutes, plenty of tickets still available if any Hamilton locals are keen to get down to Seddon Park.

1:37pm

Here are the final teams:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler, 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. David Willey, 11. Tom Curran.

1:30pm

It's a beautiful sunny day in Hamilton - which means (hopefully) we'll be in for a good game of cricket! Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan are out in the middle for the toss.

Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After a disastrous T20 tri-series in which both of these sides surrendered to Australia, the Black Caps will now play host to England in the first of five ODIs.

The Black Caps will be hoping that a change in format brings a change in fortunes, with New Zealand untested in the 50 over game so far this summer, completing whitewashes over both the West Indies and Pakistan.

Standing in their way however, are an England side stacked with quality players throughout their side, easily among the best ODI outfits currently in world cricket, coming off the back of a 4-1 demolition job over Australia in their last series.

New Zealand welcome back a range of players, with the likes of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls to strengthen the batting line-up, while Matt Henry and Todd Astle will vie to take the fifth bowler's spot.

For England, all eyes will be on the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will make his international comeback after being charged with affray for an alleged incident late last year.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Todd Astle/Matt Henry, 10. Tim Southee, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

