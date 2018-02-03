LIVE: Double breakthrough as Black Caps dismiss Australia's skipper David Warner

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's T20 match between Australia and the Black Caps at the SCG in Sydney.

Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. Source: Getty

12.16am: 4 overs, AUS 27/2 - Lynn 17, Maxwell*

FOUR! Chris Lynn picks up two boundaries in that over. Not a bad over by spinner Mitch Santner but Lynn is just too strong and powerful.

12.07am: 2.1 overs, AUS 10/2 - Warner 6, Lynn*

OUT! A perfect start for the Black Caps! Trent Boult bowls a bouncer to David Warner and he hits it straight to Tom Bruce who juggles it before making a clever catch on the boundary!

12.04am: 1.5 overs, AUS 10/1 - Warner 6, Short 4

WICKET! Tim Southee bowls to D'arcy Short and the Aussie batsman hits it hard to midwicket where Ross Taylor makes an easy catch. New Zealand get a much needed wicket.

12.00am: 1 over, AUS 1/0 - Warner 1, Short 0

A good start by New Zealand as they only let in one run that over. Great start with the ball by Trent Boult.

11.57pm: AUS 0/0 - Warner 0, Short 0

Trent Boult is at the crease for the Black Caps, set to get things started for the New Zealand bowling attack.

11.55pm: We are set to get back underway here in Sydney. Australia need 95 runs to win the match with the second innings being reduced to 15 overs.

11.47pm: Still a waiting game at the moment in Sydney, the latest they can restart the match is about 12.30am for a possible five over whack for the Aussies.

11.35pm: The rain has come back so the match continues to be on hold. The rain isn't too heavy - hopefully we will have some action in 15-20 minutes.

11.24pm: The covers come off as the rain eases. The game is set to get back underway in about 15 minutes.

10.52pm: NZ 117/9 - de Grandhomme 37, Sodhi 0

Final ball of the over and Tye cleans up Ish Sodhi for a duck. It's a full at off stump delivery and Sodhi swings across the line. New Zealand finish with 117 runs, a classy bowling and fielding display from the Australians.

10.49pm: 19.2 overs, NZ 114/8 - de Grandhomme 37, Southee 9

WICKET! It's a low full toss from Tye to Southee and the NZ batsman flicks it out to deep square leg where Stoinis makes a sensational low catch.

10.47pm: 19 overs, NZ 113/7 - de Grandhomme 36, Southee 9

MAXIMUM! Tim Southee joins the party! Richardson bowls to Southee and he smashes it over deep square leg.

10.46pm: 18 overs, NZ 107/7 - de Grandhomme 35, Southee 3

10.38pm: 17.2 overs, NZ 92/7 - de Grandhomme 25, Santner 1

WICKET! Things just keep getting worse for the visitors. Tye bowls to Mitchell Santner and it's a full and straight delivery from Tye. Santner hits it high and the ball doesn't go further than deep midwicket. Tim Southee now joins de Grandhomme at the crease.

10.32pm: 16 overs, NZ 90/6 - Taylor 24, de Grandhomme 24

10.25pm: 15 overs, NZ 84/5 - Taylor 23, de Grandhomme 20

RAINING SIXES! Zampa bowls to de Grandhomme and he smashes over the off side. He shows off his power hitting another six two balls later and this time it's even bigger than the first maximum. De Grandhomme sweeps it over deep midwicket and into the pavilion - what a great shot!

10.22pm: 13.2 overs, NZ 67/5 - Taylor 21, de Grandhomme 5

FOUR! Stanlake bowls to Colin de Grandhomme and the NZ batsman pulls it over midwicket, just short of being a maximum. New Zealand need boundaries and quick if they are to put up a formidable total.

10.15pm: 12.1 overs, NZ 60/5 - Taylor 20, Blundell 14

WICKET! Zampa bowls to Blunder and the NZ batsman tries to go for a maximum but he's caught by Richardson on the boundary at long off. Colin de Grandhomme enters the match for NZ.

10.10pm: 10.3 overs, NZ 51/4 - Taylor 16, Blundell 10

NOT OUT! Zampa bowls to Ross Taylor and the Aussies appeal for an LBW. David Warner calls for a review. The third umpire rules no inside edge and the ball isn't hitting outside off stump.

9.55pm: 7.2 overs, NZ 34/4 - Williamson 8, Taylor 11

OUT! Tye bowls to Kane Williamson - it's a short of a length at off stump delivery. Williamson looked to work it into the leg side but he hits it straight up in the air and David Warner turns and makes a comfortable catch over his shoulder.

9.44pm: 4.4 overs, NZ 22/3 - Williamson 3, Taylor 4

FOUR! Richardson bowls to Taylor there's a touch of width outside off and Taylor plays a slashing cut, takes a top edge and goes through the gap. New Zealand came close to losing another wicket. Taylor and Williamson really need to get going now as Australia build in confidence.

9.38pm: 3.2 overs, NZ 16/3 - Williamson 1, Bruce 3

WICKET! Stanlake bowls to Bruce and he has three wickets! Stanlake bowls it short over middle and off and the Kiwi batsman can't control his hook shot. It takes a top edge and is caught easily on the long-leg boundary. New Zealand in real trouble now - Ross Taylor joins his skipper in the middle.

9.27pm: 1.2 overs, NZ 11/2 - Guptill 5, Williamson*

Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan Source: Photosport

Another one! Stanlake bowls to Guptill and he is out. A great delivery and he's on a hat-trick! A good length at off stump ball, nips off the seam, and the ball takes the top of off stump.

9.25pm: 1.1 overs, NZ 11/1 - Munro 3, Guptill 5

WICKET! Oh no Colin Munro hits the ball skywards. Munro takes a big top edge as he attempts to pull and Carey makes and easy catch.

9.22pm: 1 over, NZ 11/0 - Munro 3, Guptill 5

A good solid start from the Kiwi openers.

9.20pm: NZ 0/0 - Munro*, Guptill*

9.11pm: Australia have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps haven't played at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia in a T20 match since 2009.

Colin Munro is set to return to the starting side after injuring his hamstring which forced him out in New Zealand's last T20 match against Pakistan last month.

Australia will be without Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood who were not named in the squad and will look to their Big Bash League bowlers to fill their shoes.

Black Caps' coach Mike Hesson believes tonight's match will be a tough one even though his side sits higher than Australia in the world rankings.

"It's a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves obviously against a good side," said Hesson.

New Zealand sit second on the world T20 rankings with Australia ranked seventh.

"A side that's confident, perhaps a little inexperienced in terms of international cricket but certainly experienced in these conditions.

"It's a good opportunity to see where we are at as a T20 group."

TEAMS:

Australia: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler.

