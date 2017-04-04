LIVE: Colin de Grandhomme sells for $468,000, Munro gets $403,000

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction, where our Black Caps stars will pocket huge paydays.

8:32pm

The teams will now break for lunch. We'll be back in around an hour.

8:31pm

England's Moeen Ali the final player in this set. He gets an opening bid from Bangalore. Chennai also want him. Bangalore win him, they purchase Moeen Ali for $361,000.

8:29pm

Australian Marcus Stoinis is the next all-rounder. Bangalore v Rajasthan first up. Kings XI hold a right to match card. Bangalore win the bid for $1.3m but Kings XI use their right to match card. He returns to his old side.

8:26pm

India's Stuart Binny up next. He goes for just over $100,000 to Rajasthan.

8:23pm

Another Kiwi! Colin Munro is up for sale. The world's best T20 batsman doesn't have to wait too long! Mumbai open the bidding, before Delhi join in. Delhi win the brief bidding war, they get Munro for $403,000.

8:20pm

India's Yusuf Pathan up now. He goes to Hyderabad for just over $400,000.

8:17pm

Australian James Faulker is the next all-rounder. No one wants him though, unsold.

8:15pm

Colin de Grandhomme is up! Daniel Vettori's Bangalore open the bidding! Hyderabad raise! Can we get another bidding war? Bangalore up the bidding again, and they've got de Grandhomme! He goes for $468,000.

8:13pm

India's Kedhar Jadhav up for sale now. Rajasthan open the bidding. Chennai also in for Jadhav now. They get their man for $1.6m

8:09pm

Shane Watson up next. Chennai open the bidding. Rajasthan join in. Delhi join in as Rajasthan drop out. Sold, Chennai grab Watson for just over $850,000.

8:02pm

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite the next all-rounder. Kings XI and Hyderabad start bidding. He sells to Hyderabad for $425,000.

8:00pm

England's Chris Woakes is the first all-rounder, Bangalore and Chennai both want him. Bangalore look to have got him, they have. Chris Woakes to Bangalore for over $1.5m.

7:54pm

The next bracket is the all-rounders, with both Colin Munro and de Grandhomme up for grabs.

7:50pm

Black Caps fans, don't worry about Martin Guptill just yet, he can still be purchased for lower than his base price on the second day of the auction tomorrow.

7:46pm

That's it for this group. We'll have another break before the next batch of players.

7:45pm

Another Kiwi! Martin Guptill is up, base price of $154,000. No bids for Guptill.

7:44pm

India's Manish Pandey up next. Kings XI, Mumbai and Chennai all bid. Bangalore enter the bidding too. Huge money being thrown about now. Hyderabad get involved, and they get him! He's sold for $2.3m.

7:38pm

South Africa's Hashim Amla up now, no bids though. He's unsold.

7:36pm

Brendon McCullum's bash brother Chris Lynn up next and we've got another bidding war! Rajasthan and Mumbai locked against one another now. Kolkata also want Lynn, but Mumbai have dropped out. Delhi want in now! Delhi drop out now, but Bangalore enter, a McCullum-Lynn combination could be on the cards! Kolkata have gotten Chris Lynn! He sells for just over $2m.

7:29pm

England's Jason Roy up next, sold to Delhi for $318,000.

7:27pm

Here we go again! Brendon McCullum is up now. Daniel Vettori bids for his long time teammate, but Rajasthan raise! He's up past Williamson's amount now! Rajasthan have dropped out, but Delhi are in! Bangalore v Delhi now, before the Daredevils wilt. Brendon McCullum joins Daniel Vettori in Bangalore, sold for $766,000!

7:23pm

Australia's Aaron Finch in now. Kings XI and Rajasthan go for Finch. Delhi also want the Aussie opener. Kings XI get their man - their fifth in a row! Finch sold for $1.3m.

7:17pm

South Africa's David Miller up now. The opening bid takes a while, before Mumbai and Delhi go in. Hyderabad now involved too. It looks like Delhi have dropped out, Kings XI also hold a right to match card for Miller as well. He sells to Mumbai for $635,00 - but Kings XI use their right to match card! He goes back to Kings XI.

7:13pm

India's other opener Murali Vijay is up next, but he goes unsold.

7:12pm

Indian opener KL Rahul is the next player up, Rajasthan and Mumbai both want him. Hyderabad enter the bidding and so do Kings XI! He's sold and Kings XI snatch him! He's gone for a whopping $2.3m!

7:06pm

India's Karun Nair the first batsman from the new set. A lot of interest for the homegrown players. Royals and Kings XI bidding for Nair. Kings XI win the bidding war, they pick up Karun Nair for $1.19m

6:56pm

Another break now, both Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill in the next batch of players.

6:53pm

India's Yuvraj Singh up next. He sells to Kings XI for $425,000.

6:51pm

Joe Root is up, and he's unsold too!

6:49pm

Here we go! Kane Williamson is up! He gets a bid straight away from Hyderabad! Daniel Vettori's Bangalore make a bid, but he's gone back to Hyderabad for $635,000.

6:47pm

Dwayne Bravo the next player, will he have the same fate as Chris Gayle? No he won't, Kings XI and Mumbai start the bidding. Fleming's Chennai have a right to match card for Bravo. Kings XI win the bidding war, before Chennai steal the purchase! He's gone for $1.36m.

6:43pm

India's Gautam Gambhir up now. He's sold to Delhi for $594,000.

6:41pm

Australia's Glenn Maxwell up next. It takes a while for bidding to start, before Hyderabad and Rajasthan get involved. The two teams are going at it for Maxwell's services. Bidding goes over $1m for Maxwell, Hyderabad and Delhi now locked in a bidding war. Sold! Maxwell goes to Delhi for just over $1.9m.

6:32pm

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan the next player. He's sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for $425,000.

6:31pm

Right, second lot of marquee players is up. Harhajan Singh is up now. He sells for $425,000 to Chennai Super Kings.

6:22pm

Second set of players about to be auctioned off. Kane Williamson is in this group.

6:15pm

A short break for the teams now, Daniel Vettori's Royal Challengers yet to make a bid.

6:11pm

A lot of bids for Starc! He's sold for $2.02m to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

6:09pm

A lot of interest for Rahane, he's sold to the Royals for just under $850,000. Mitchell Starc up next.

6:07pm

India's Ajinkya Rahane is next.

6:05pm

South Africa's Faf du Plessis is next. He's sold to Kings XI, but Stephen Fleming uses his right to match card. Faf goes to Chennai for NZ$342,000.

6:03pm

Stokes is picking up bids at a crazy rate. Already worth over NZ $2m, this is insane, he's approaching $3m now! Sold!

Ben Stokes sells to the Rajasthan Royals for NZ $2.7m!

5:58pm

Ben Stokes the new man, another bidding war begins.

5:57pm

Chris Gayle the next player up. No one wants Chris Gayle, he goes unsold.

5:55pm

Interest in Pollard is slow, before a bidding war starts. He sells for $1.145m, to Delhi Daredevils, but Mumbai Indians use their right to buy card. He goes back to Mumbai.

5:54pm

West Indies' all-rounder Kieron Pollard the next player.

5:53pm

Ashwin's worth is skyrocketing, already over $1 million. He's sold for $1.6m to Kings XI Punjab.

5:48pm

Ravi Ashwin the nex player on sale. A lot of interest from all the teams.

5:46pm

Dhawan is sold for NZ $1.2m, with Kings XI Punjab the victorious bidders, we're now waiting to see if his previous team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will match the bid. They do, he rejoins his old team.

5:42pm

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan the first player for sale.

4:00pm

After a season where the Black Caps have conquered all before them, several players may find themselves with considerably heavier pockets.

A total of 24 Kiwis are up for sale, with returning veterans Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and Trent Boult looking to pick up new deals, while the top ranked batting and bowling duo of Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi are hopeful of their first IPL stints.

It's not just Kiwi players that'll be up for grabs for the eight franchises though, with 578 players in total on offer.

Foreign superstars such as Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc are just some of the names who'll also be in line for a whopping sum, should their services be purchased.