LIVE: Can the Black Caps bowlers end the Windies' hopes of a massive Test comeback on Day Four?

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day four of the international Test match between the Black Caps and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

10:30am

It's another cracker of a day in the Basin. That constant Kiwi sun beating down of the pitch has well and truly dried it out but it's still looking like a good wicket. We're about half an hour away from the first ball of the day.

West Indies trail by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining

PRE-MATCH

Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

West Indies batsman Jason Holder bats.

Source: Photosport

The West Indies are still in a positive frame of mind despite staring at probable defeat in the first cricket Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists will begin day four at 214-2 in their second innings, still 172 runs shy of making New Zealand bat again.

But they have carried on at a merry pace and haven't put away the attacking hook shots against left-armer Neil Wagner, who was the chief destroyer with 7-39 in their first innings.

"He is one of the most aggressive bowlers, if not the aggressive bowler in the team. We just look to play him how we see it," batsman Shimron Hetmyer says.

"Some of us, we are positive in that sense. Some try to hook and some try to get out of the way."

The Windies were dismissed for 134 on the first day and the Kiwis responded with 520-9 declared.

Hetmyer said the pitch was much better for batting.

"It's just a dry turf now."

