LIVE: Brownlie and Williamson build slow but steady partnership for NZ against Proteas in second ODI

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and South Africa from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

11.38am - NZ 32/1 - 7.3 overs - Brownlie 21, Williamson 7

FOUR! Morris to Brownlie and hits a good drive in between cover and mid-off. Brownlie looking in good form as he gets into his work.

11.27am - NZ 16/1 - 5.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Williamson 2

OUCH! AB de Villers looked to be in serious pain after landing heavily on his shoulder/side after fielding a ball. The physio was out there to check on the South African skipper as he stayed down on his knees, but he seems to have recovered deciding to stay on the field.

11.17am - NZ 13/1 - 3.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Latham 2

WICKET! Parnell to Latham and he goes cheaply for just 2-runs, not a good start for New Zealand. Tom Latham hit it straight into the hands of Phehlukwayo who was waiting at square leg.

11.00am - NZ 0/0 - Brownlie, Latham

We are underway here at Hagley Oval with South Africa's Chris Morris opening the bowling for the visitors.

10.32am:

South Africa's skipper AB de Villiers has the won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the Black Caps at Hagley Oval.

PRE MATCH

After a perfect home summer before the arrival of South Africa, New Zealand are under huge pressure.

The first ODI in Hamilton went down to the wire, with the visitors taking a nail-biting victory by four wickets.

New Zealand will need to improve in the batting department, with only Kane Williamson looking assured at the crease during the first ODI, a feat not helped by opener Martin Guptill still in doubt with a hamstring strain.

South Africa on the other hand will be after more of the same, with the number one ODI side looking to extend their current winning run over the Black Caps.

They will most likely be missing explosive batsman David Miller, still suffering a finger injury.

Trent Boult of New Zealand and Kagiso Rabada will both be on show, having gone for whopping sums in Monday's Indian Premier League auction.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.