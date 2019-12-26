Live: Boult strikes as Black Caps make dream start to the Boxing Day Test

Welcome to 1 NEWS Online's live coverage of the historic Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand, the first time the Black Caps have featured in the MCG Test in 32 years.

Trent Boult dismissed Joe Burns in the first over. Source: Associated Press

Aus 1/1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 0) after 1 overs

12.36pm - Trent Boult has returned with a bang, removing Joe Burns with a cracking inswinger in the first over.

The decision from Kane Williamson to bowl looked to be correct with Boult immediately getting the ball to swing in overcast conditions in Melbourne. After David Warner got a single to get off the mark, Boult went straight through Burns with a ball that swung in sharply.

12.02pm - Tim Paine says he's not sure what he would have done if he won the toss while James Pattinson comes in for Josh Hazlewood.

12.00pm - Kane Williamson has won the toss and will bowl in overcast conditions at the MCG. Trent Boult and Tom Blundell come into the side for Lockie Ferguson and Jeet Raval respectively. It will be a huge job for Boult first up.

Preview:

The Black Caps have no room to be overawed by the occasion after slumping to a 296-run defeat in Perth as they seek to keep their hopes of securing New Zealand's second series victory in Australia.

Helping them in that bid is Trent Boult, who returns from injury to replace Lockie Ferguson.

The main improvement New Zealand will need to make, however, is with the bat after being bowled out for 166 and 171 in Perth.