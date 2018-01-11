LIVE: Black Caps win toss, elect to bat with prospect of clean sweep against Pakistan on the line in final ODI at Basin Reserve

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the fifth and final One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

TEAMS

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham, 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Lockie Ferguson

PAK: 1 Umar Amin, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Shadab Khan, 11 Rumman Raees

TOSS

NZ have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington tomorrow, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"

"While it would be great to win 5-0, 4-1 is still a series win - whatever happens tomorrow we're still going to be in good spirits going into the Twenty20s."

