 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Black Caps win toss, elect to bat with prospect of clean sweep against Pakistan on the line in final ODI at Basin Reserve

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the fifth and final One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

TEAMS

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham, 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Lockie Ferguson

PAK: 1 Umar Amin, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Shadab Khan, 11 Rumman Raees

TOSS

NZ have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington tomorrow, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"

"While it would be great to win 5-0, 4-1 is still a series win - whatever happens tomorrow we're still going to be in good spirits going into the Twenty20s."

PROJECTED TEAMS

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Todd Astle, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Seth Rance

PAK: 1 Azhar Ali/Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Rumman Raees

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

2
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Matt Hutchins of New Zealand competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle Heats on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com)

'I no longer find the joy in the early mornings' - Kiwi Olympic swimmer Matt Hutchins retires, aged 23

3
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro receives treatment from trainer during his second round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Players criticise sweltering conditions at Australian Open as temp hovers at 40 degrees

00:29
4
Federer dispatched Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets last night after temperatures soared to 40 degrees on court during the day.

'If you want to get to the top, you've got to play in all conditions' - Roger Federer unfazed by sweltering heat at Australian Open

5
Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps win toss, elect to bat with prospect of clean sweep against Pakistan on the line in final ODI at Basin Reserve

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 