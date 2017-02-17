LIVE: Black Caps v South Africa ODI set to start 5.15pm

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and South Africa from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

South African batsman Hashim Amla. Source: Photosport

4.10pm

Umpires and officials have confirmed that the match will start at 5.15pm at Seddon for a 34 overs a side match. Toss will be in half an hour.

4.00pm

3.20pm

Still a lot of work to be done on the ground. Umpires and officials will be having another look at 3.45pm.

2.30pm

2:10pm

1:40pm

Bad news to start the day. Heavy rain has taken hold of Hamilton, with the covers a fixture on the Seddon Park pitch.

The umpires are hopeful of an inspection at 2:15pm. Worst case scenario will mean a possible two hours to get the ground ready, should it stop raining.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand will be looking to move on from the 78-run thrashing they recieved in the only T20 against South Africa on Friday night.

They will get a shot at redemption from Eden Park, as the ODI series begins in Hamilton.

The change of format will also bring the best out of the touring South Africa side, who are ranked number one in the world as a one day side, compared to fourth in T20's.

The Black Caps will have to cope with the absence of Martin Guptill, who is missing with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that has troubled him this summer.

South Africa meanwhile will be without the big hitting presence of batsman David Miller in the middle order.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Luke Ronchi (wk), 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Trent Boult.