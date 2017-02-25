LIVE: Black Caps v Pakistan, fourth ODI from Hamilton

 

Pre-match

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the second One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Welcome to live coverage of the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hamilton.

The news is that conditions are overcast but play will start on time.

New Zealand may consider changes with the series wrapped up, with Matt Henry a chance to replace Lockie Ferguson while Colin de Grandhomme could come in for Todd Astle. 

New Zealand has never won 11 consecutive international games before, they can set that new record with victory today, in what will be a special occasion for Ross Taylor.

He plays his 200th ODI at his home ground of Seddon Park, becoming the seventh Kiwi to reach that mark. Stephen Fleming, at 291, has the most one-day appearances for the Black Caps.

The toss is at 1.25pm, first ball from 2pm.

New Zealand (possible): 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro 3. Kane Williamson (capt), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Trent Boult.

