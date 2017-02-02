LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

Welcome to 1NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second game of the Chappell-Hadlee series between the Black Caps and Australia from McLean Park, Napier.

5:41pm

Still nothing from the umpires.

There appears to be one spot in particular that won't dry, the area just happens to be around the bowler's run up area making it a safety issue for the fielding side.

No word as of yet on what time things could get underway, but both sets of players looking frustrated by the whole ordeal.

4:51pm

Still no good for play to start.

The umpires have scheduled another inspection for 5:30pm.

4:20pm

More bad news sadly, the umpires aren't satisfied with the quality of the outfield, meaning the toss has been pushed back.

Another inspection has been scheduled for 4:45pm.

This will most likely mean that the reduced 37-over per side match will be shortened even further.

3:49pm

The umpires have decided that the toss will take place at 4:15pm with play to begin half an hour after that.

The match will be shortened to a 37-over contest due to the time lost.

3:43pm

The New Zealand bowlers are out and marking their run-up marks on the inside circle of the pitch, play is looking likely should the weather hold.

Another umpire inspection now just minutes away.

3:18pm

Apologies, 3:45 will be the next inspection time.

We are now looking at a shortened game due to the amount of time already lost.

3:04pm

The stumps have been put into each end of the pitch as the umpires converge.

The Hawke's Bay sun has engulfed McLean Park, both sets of players are out on the field warming up.

The umpires are now hoping for a 3:45pm start.

2:45pm

Just 15 minutes away from the 3pm inspection now.

For the record if this game were to be washed out, then the third match in Hamilton on Sunday will become a must win for New Zealand, as a series draw will see Australia retain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

2:08pm

The covers are off the main playing surface and we're looking good for some cricket in Napier.

The groundstaff are trying to remove all mositure from around the pitch, we should have news on a toss soon.

News coming from the ground suggests that the umpires will make an inspection at around 3pm.

1:40pm

Scratch any idea of a quick start, the outfield is too wet to get play going on time.

The good news is that there it's currently not raining, meaning the groundstaff can get to work preparing for the start of play as soon as possible.

1:30pm

Bad news as a bit of rain seems to be hanging around Napier, all signs are looking good to start on time though.

Toss and team news to come soon.

Tim Southee celebrates with Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

PRE-MATCH

New Zealand resisted a phenomenal innings from Marcus Stoinis in the first match of the series at Eden Park to gain a one-nil advantage in the three match series.

A win for the home side today will see them regain the Trans-Tasman trophy having lost it convincingly in Australia late last year.

The Black Caps will be without opening batsman Martin Guptill, with Northern Districts' Australian-born batsman Dean Brownlie in line to replace him.

Australia are still without stand-in captain Matthew Wade, who was ruled out of the first match with injury.

The visitors will be considering their options, with spinner Adam Zampa in contention for a return to the side.

The last time these two sides met in Napier, New Zealand came away with a two-wicket win, thanks to scores of 70 from Ross Taylor and an unbeaten 49 from Scott Styris.

TEAMS (POSSIBLE)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Jimmy Neesham, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lochie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult